Putin’s Puppet: Trump’s Betrayal of Ukraine

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Donald Trump’s admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin has always been alarming, but his latest actions are downright dangerous. Trump has spent years cozying up to Putin, making excuses for his aggression and undermining U.S. support for Ukraine. Now, in a shocking and disgraceful move, Trump and his little sidekick, Vice President JD Vance, have verbally attacked and openly disrespected Ukrainian President Zelenskyy during a heated meeting. This is despite the fact that Ukraine has always been one of the United States’ strongest allies. This has just reinforced concerns that Trump is more loyal to Putin than American interests.

It’s no secret that Trump has a soft spot for Putin. Throughout his presidency and beyond, he has refused to criticize Russia’s war crimes, dismissed intelligence reports about Russian election interference and even called Putin a “genius” for invading Ukraine. Trump’s recent remarks about Zelenskyy prove once again that he would rather echo Kremlin propaganda than stand up for democracy.

Let’s be clear: calling Zelenskyy a “dictator” is absolutely insane. Ukraine is a democracy fighting for survival against a brutal Russian invasion that has killed tens of thousands of Ukrainians. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, more than 12,500 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and estimates suggest as many as 43,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in battle. Meanwhile, Trump is siding with the aggressor and smearing the leader of a nation that has been a steadfast U.S. ally.

Trump’s dangerous stance on Ukraine isn’t just about his own words; it’s also about the people he surrounds himself with. His vice president, JD Vance, took the disrespect to another level, accusing Zelenskyy of “gambling with World War III” and questioning why the U.S. should support Ukraine.

Even more concerning, Trump has nominated Tulsi Gabbard to a key position in his cabinet, and she has been confirmed by the Senate. Gabbard has repeatedly pushed Kremlin talking points, criticized U.S. support for Ukraine and defended Russia’s foreign policy. By bringing her into his administration, Trump is making it clear that he plans to fill his inner circle with people who put Putin’s interests above American democracy and global security.

Thankfully, Americans aren’t staying silent. Massive pro-Ukraine protests have erupted across the country, with demonstrators calling out Trump and Vance for their betrayal. One of the biggest protests occurred in Vermont, where activists swarmed the ski resort where Vance was vacationing, forcing him to leave. The message is clear: Americans do not want a president who sides with dictators over democracy. Trump’s willingness to bow to Putin isn’t just embarrassing. It’s dangerous.

Republicans in Congress are yet again proving that they have no backbone, trading their previously unwavering support for Ukraine on its head after this week. Lindsey Graham has even called on Zelenskyy to resign, showing his lack of conviction once again. It begs the question: where is the line? Republicans in Congress have idly sat by as Trump has taken a blowtorch to this country’s wooden foundations. When will they decide that enough is enough? Right now, it’s looking like never.

Ukraine has already reacted strongly to Trump’s disgraceful comments. Ukrainian officials and citizens alike expressed outrage, with one Ukrainian lawmaker calling his words a “gift to the Kremlin.” Many in Ukraine fear that Trump’s presidency will give Putin a free pass to escalate the war, leaving Ukraine vulnerable and isolated. European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, have reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine, knowing that the war effort could suffer without U.S. backing.

With Trump and his team of Putin sympathizers pushing their agenda from inside the White House, it’s more important than ever to stand up for Ukraine and our allies and defy dictators. The world is watching, and history will remember which side we choose.