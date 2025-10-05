NU Instagram Starter Pack: Accounts to Follow for the Campus News You Actually Want

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anytime you walk through campus, you are more than likely to find some sort of event taking place. Whether it is the Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) offering to take first-day pictures with the campus pups, free cupcakes distributed by Northeastern University Dining outside of Snell Library or University Health and Counseling Services (UHCS) handing out snacks and stress balls, there is almost always something to do between classes. The only downside? Waiting in the mile-long line that is sure to be trailing from one (or both) ends of the event. Check out this Northeastern Instagram account starter pack for on-campus event information delivered directly to your feed — so you (yes, you!) can be first in line next time.

1. Northeastern Dining Boston (@nudiningboston)

If you love free food, Northeastern Dining Boston is the account for you. From double-swipe lobster night to free food pop-ups to exclusive deals from on-campus vendors, @nudiningboston has your back! You will also get the inside scoop on pop-up vendors in Stetson West, tips from the campus dietitians and updates about new menu items across campus.

2. Northeastern Center for Student Involvement (@nustudentinvolvement)

The Northeastern CSI account is your go-to for all the big-ticket campus events. “Summester” field trips to Level99, the homecoming event lineup and heavily discounted Red Sox tickets have all been featured on their grid in the past year. Maximize your tuition by dropping a follow and taking advantage of these events!

3. Northeastern Health & Wellness (@nuhealthandwellness)

Whether you caught the frat flu over Halloweekend, are suffering from seasonal sadness during your first Boston winter or just looking to (safely) get a little frisky, the NU Health and Wellness account directs you to all of the necessary resources. Need more of an incentive to follow? They also host giveaways (think Jellycats and Owalas!) and advertise tabling events with free snacks and fidget toys.

4. Northeastern University Residence Life Engagements (@nureslifeengage) and Northeastern RSA (@northeasternrsa)

If you are living in on-campus housing, listen up! Both Residence Life and the Resident Student Association host amazing events for you and your friends to attend. If you want free Six Flags trips, arts and crafts nights and more giveaways, make sure to follow both of these accounts.

5. Northeastern Police Department (@northeasternpd)

Missing your pup? No worries! Just head over to the NUPD Instagram page to catch the next appearance of the campus dogs, Cooper, Sarge and Ryder. While you’re there, you can also stay updated on their free CPR trainings, property registration events and self-defense classes.

6. Northeastern Council for University Programs (@northeasterncup)

Ever wanted to see Kehlani, Wallows or Chelsea Cutler in concert? Northeastern CUP’s Instagram page is the place to go! Be the first to snag tickets to exclusive concerts, drag performances and on-campus game shows! Also look out for free coffee or hot cocoa pop-ups, finals week survival kits and “blind date with a book” fundraisers.

The college experience is so much more than just going to class. Exploring the city, showing school pride and attending campus events can turn a good college experience into an even more memorable one. Hopefully, these accounts help you to make the most of your time (and tuition) at Northeastern!