Northeastern’s Third Consecutive Beanpot Victory Highlights Increasing Visibility of Women’s Athletics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Winning once is an achievement. Winning twice establishes dominance. But three wins in a row? That’s how a legacy is built.

On January 21, the Northeastern women’s hockey team found itself in a very familiar position. For the second consecutive year, the Huskies met crosstown rival Boston University under the bright stadium lights of TD Garden, the title of Beanpot champion hanging in the balance. This year’s championship was almost indistinguishable from that of 2024: same location, opponents and, most importantly, same outcome, with Northeastern claiming its 20th victory in the 46-year history of the Women’s Beanpot tournament.

In a decisive 4-0 shutout, the Northeastern women’s hockey team not only defended their title but solidified themselves as a college hockey powerhouse on the largest stage in New England. With this win, the Huskies etched their name deeper into Beanpot history, continuing their championship streak in a game of unwavering intensity from the opening faceoff to the final horn.

From the game’s onset, it was clear that the teams intended to deliver a thrilling performance, maintaining fast-paced play with rushes from both sides early and often. The game’s physicality led to quick opportunities for both teams: BU junior forward Riley Walsh took a hooking penalty just under five minutes in, followed by a stick-holding foul that sent Husky freshman forward Éloïse Caron into the penalty box less than a minute later. Despite these infractions, intensity remained high, with swift breakaways and dangerous attempts keeping the Terriers on their heels.

All it took was one lucky deflection for Northeastern to gain a quick advantage as a shot launched by defender Lily Yovetich from the blue line brought the score to 1-0 just 8:31 into the game. The powerful attempt ricocheted off the stick of BU defender Ani FitzGerald. It sailed into the back of the net, giving graduate student Yovetich her first goal of the season at a pivotal moment.

This electrifying start provided all the momentum Northeastern needed to take control of the game. With just over two minutes remaining in the second period, junior forward Lily Shannon sent the packed stadium into a frenzy, doubling Northeastern’s lead to 2-0 by driving a loose rebound of a shot by forward Jaden Bogden into the mesh. It didn’t take long for graduate student Bogden to get a look of her own, following up with a backward-facing shot from outside the crease just 40 seconds after Shannon’s short-handed goal. Despite a strong effort from BU goaltender Callie Shanahan, she ultimately could not withstand the relentless Husky onslaught, leaving the score at 3-0 Northeastern by the close of the second period.

The story was entirely different for Husky goalkeeper Lisa Jönsson, an unstoppable force on the other end of the ice. The freshman from Stockholm, Sweden, proved impenetrable, delivering the performance of a lifetime to keep BU off the scoreboard at her first-ever Beanpot. Throwing herself heroically to smother the puck, Jönsson’s impressive display had Husky fans chanting her name and literally bowing down, the cheers echoing throughout the arena. This remarkable effort earned her the tournament MVP title and the Joe Bertagna award for best goaltender of the tournament, racking up 30 saves by the night’s end. Her sixth career shutout, Jönsson reinforced a standout season, having gone into the championship leading the NCAA with a save percentage of .951, the only freshman in the nation to rank in the top 10.

In a desperate attempt to gain momentum, BU pulled Shanahan with five minutes remaining in the game, sending in a sixth forward in place of the goalie. However, this effort proved futile as Northeastern senior forward Skylar Irving capitalized on the open net, launching a long shot from the center line into the unattended goal to cap the score at 4-0 — an unforgettable way to celebrate her 23rd birthday.

Northeastern fans of all ages were on their feet as the clock drained, transferring the irreplicable energy of the DogHouse from Matthews Arena straight to the bright lights of TD Garden. Decidedly one of the rowdiest student sections in the nation, the DogHouse experience is like no other, known for biting chants and unwavering enthusiasm. The Beanpot championship was no exception, as students joined together to belt pump-up anthems such as “Everytime We Touch” by Cascada while relentlessly heckling BU. The DogHouse ensured the pressure was felt in the final period, counting down each minute until the Husky title was clinched aloud, a constant reminder that time was running out for the Terriers.

When the final horn sounded, the Northeastern women’s hockey team flooded the ice, surrounded by 13,279 fans — the fifth-largest crowd in NCAA women’s hockey history and the highest attendance ever for women’s hockey in New England. This record-breaking turnout speaks to the growing visibility and excitement surrounding women’s sports, with more fans than ever recognizing the incredible talent of female athletes. With this Beanpot marking only the second time the women’s championship was held in TD Garden, rising attendance rates highlight the undeniable impact women’s athletics can have when given the stage to showcase their skills. The championship victory marked a significant achievement for the Huskies and the larger push to elevate women’s sports.

Historic events such as the Beanpot Tournament are instrumental in ensuring women’s sports receive the same level of investment, recognition and support as their male counterparts. The stands of TD Garden on January 21 were littered with young fans, girls proudly wearing their youth jerseys and cheering with excitement. Their eyes gleaming with admiration under the bright stadium lights, this game sent a profound message: that they too can dream big, that they belong in the arena and that women’s sports offer them a place to aspire to. Moments like these go beyond the present and lend to something bigger than ourselves. As we look toward the future, uplifting women’s athletics empowers the next generation of athletes to make their mark on the sports world. Yovetich summed it up perfectly in a post-game interview with NESN, delivering a powerful call to action for teams nationwide: “Put some more time and effort into women’s everything.”