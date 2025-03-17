This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been sitting at your desk, shivering, waiting for this winter weather to let up since the beginning of February. Once January ends, and the temperature is STILL under 20 degrees, my body starts to malfunction. The wind somehow seems to cut through to my bones more than before, and my skin has gotten so pale that even my dad commented on my lack of sunlight. November and December winter, I understand; with all of the excitement of the holidays, it feels like there’s magic in the air. I can also accept this weather lingering through January, but after Valentine’s Day? I insist that it should at least be in the 40s with some sun.

My favorite Boston experiences fall in autumn and spring when the weather is perfect, and everyone is still appreciating the newness of the season. On the first few warm, sunny days, it feels like the entire city comes alive, stepping outside together to breathe in the fresh air. We all simultaneously emerge from our homes and take in the outdoors we haven’t seen in so long. My bucket list for this spring and summer just seems to keep growing, so I thought I would share some things to look forward to during these cold, draining February days.

St. Patrick’s Day!

Alright, I know this isn’t technically something niche to be excited for, but since feels like it’s creeping up on me, I thought I would include it. I am eager to see all of Boston out and about on the weekend before Monday, Mar. 17. I will be wearing green all weekend and celebrating in every way that I possibly can. The St. Patrick’s Day parade is on my personal sightseeing bucket list, as I’ve heard so many stories about the fun floats. I know there are also plenty of themed dinner options at local pubs to get a taste of Irish culture, along with bar crawls happening all weekend!

Parks

As soon as the first warm spring day arrives, I am highly anticipating a visit to the Boston Commons, hopefully seeing some grass peeking through the snow and trees starting to blossom. I’ve forgotten how much color the Commons has during the springtime, and it will come back to life again soon. Another one of my favorite ways to explore Boston and take in the good weather is along the Charles on the Esplanade. You can watch local sailing and rowing, soak up the sun and enjoy lounging on the beautiful docks. Personally, I plan to have a picnic day at both the Commons and along the Charles as spring revives the city.

Red Sox Games

The Boston Red Sox feel like an integral part of the culture here, especially during the spring and summer months. I absolutely love every part of attending a game: the food, the fans and the sport itself. The first official Red Sox pre-season game is Mar. 27, but spring training begins Feb. 22! Baseball games can get quite hot as you bake in the sun for hours on end, so I would recommend attending a game before the sweltering summer days are upon us. Games earlier in the season are also typically cheaper, less crowded and, in my opinion, more fun to attend with a large group of friends.

Farmer’s Markets

This is something that I miss every single winter weekend. Boston has a plethora of farmer’s markets, as well as artist and maker markets selling just about anything you can think of. I miss strolling through the Commons and seeing the vendors set up, as I love to peruse what is being offered. There are also more specialized farmer’s markets in Copley Square, Chinatown and along the Charles River, near the Charles Hotel. These markets have freshly baked pastries, flowers, fresh produce and incredible food. My mouth is watering just thinking about all of the incredible small businesses that are a part of each market.

Flower/Berry Picking

This is a new activity that I’m adding to my list of spring excitement. After having such an incredible time apple picking last semester, I started to wonder what else is available during each season. After doing some further research, I discovered that there are farms to visit all year long. Depending on where you live and how the season unfolds, berry season typically starts in May, and you can pick your own fresh strawberries, blueberries and raspberries throughout the entire summer. Conveniently, this season aligns with flower picking at the flower fields, and starting in late April, you can visit these farms to fully soak in the spirit of the season. I can already imagine how perfect of a day it would be to pick my own berries and bouquet!

I know that this final stretch of winter is both physically and mentally exhausting. It feels as though walking in the cold is more like trudging through deep mud. We’re all enduring this together, and yes, all of our heating bills are through the roof. But the beauty of the seasons is that they are not permanent. The weather will change, and there is so much to look forward to in the coming months. This is your reminder that the sun will come out, you will smell the flowers and everything will be okay: just keep going.