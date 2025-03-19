My Top 10 Go-To College Recipes: Easy, Cheap & Delicious

As a college student, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to find the time to make delicious and budget-friendly meals. That’s why I’ve put together a collection of my own go-to recipes, along with some personal favorites from foodie influencers and other great sources. Whether you’re short on time or trying to save money, these recipes have you covered. Bon appétit!
- Salmon & Rice
Ingredients:
- For the salmon:
- 1 salmon fillet
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp sesame oil
- ½ tsp garlic paste
- ½ tsp ginger paste
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- Alternate marinade:
- ½ tsp garlic powder
- ½ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp oil
- For the glaze (optional):
- 1 tbsp sriracha
- 1 tbsp honey
- Serving suggestions:
- Cooked white or brown rice
- Roasted broccoli or asparagus (can be marinated in the same marinade as salmon)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 375°F.
- Choose a marinade and coat the salmon fillet. Let it sit for 10 minutes before cooking if possible.
- Place the salmon on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes or until cooked through.
- If using the sriracha-honey glaze, heat both ingredients in a pan, stirring until combined. Drizzle over the cooked salmon.
- Serve with rice and roasted vegetables.
- Crispy Chicken Cutlets
Ingredients:
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced in half and pounded thin
- 2 eggs, beaten
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ½ tsp garlic powder (optional)
- ½ tsp paprika or cayenne pepper (optional)
- ¼ cup oil (for frying)
Instructions:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F.
- Set up a breading station:
- Bowl 1: Flour
- Bowl 2: Beaten eggs
- Bowl 3: Panko breadcrumbs mixed with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika or cayenne pepper.
- Cover each chicken cutlet in flour, dip in eggs, then coat in the breadcrumb mixture.
- Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and pan-fry chicken for two to three minutes per side, or until golden brown.
- Transfer chicken to a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes to finish cooking.
- Serve with a side salad, rice or pasta.
- Creamy Tomato Pasta
Ingredients:
- 8 oz pasta (any type!)
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp butter
- 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
- ¼ cup finely chopped onion
- ¼ cup tomato paste
- ½ cup reserved pasta water (adjust for desired sauce thickness)
- 3 tbsp heavy cream
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese (plus extra for garnish)
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp red chili flakes (optional)
- Fresh basil (optional)
Instructions:
- Cook pasta according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water before draining.
- In a pan, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat.
- Add garlic and onion, cook until soft and fragrant.
- Stir in tomato paste and cook for two minutes to deepen flavor.
- Gradually add reserved pasta water, stirring until smooth.
- Reduce heat, then add heavy cream and Parmesan, stirring until combined.
- Add drained pasta to the sauce, toss to coat evenly.
- Garnish with more Parmesan and fresh basil if desired.
- Homemade Pesto (for Pasta & Sandwiches)
Ingredients:
- 2 cups packed fresh basil
- 2 garlic cloves
- ¼ cup pine nuts (plus ¼ cup for garnish)
- ½ cup grated Parmesan (plus extra for garnish)
- ⅔ cup olive oil
- Salt & pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a blender or food processor, combine basil, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan.
- Pulse until finely chopped.
- While blending, slowly drizzle in olive oil until smooth and emulsified.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week!
- Serving ideas: Toss with pasta, spread on sandwiches or use as a dip for veggies!
Ingredients:
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed
- ⅓ cup soy sauce
- 1 tbsp ginger, minced
- 1 tbsp garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce
- 1 tbsp sesame oil
- 1 tbsp sugar
- ¼ tsp red pepper flakes
- Black pepper, to taste
- ½ onion, julienned
- 3 stalks celery, sliced
- 4 carrots, julienned
- 3 cups cabbage, shredded
- 2 packs ramen noodles (discard seasoning packets)
- 1 ½ cups chicken broth
- 1 tbsp sesame oil (for cooking)
- Scallions for garnish
Instructions:
- In a bowl, combine soy sauce, ginger, garlic, oyster sauce, sesame oil, sugar, red pepper flakes and pepper.
- Place cubed chicken in a resealable bag, pour half of the marinade in and refrigerate for at least one hour.
- Heat a large pot over medium-high heat, add marinated chicken and cook until done. Remove chicken from pot.
- Add 1 tbsp sesame oil to the pot and sauté onion, celery, carrots and cabbage until onions are translucent.
- Place ramen noodle bricks into the pot, pour in chicken broth and cover with veggies.
- Cover pot and let simmer for five to seven minutes until noodles soften.
- Break up the noodles, return the cooked chicken to the pot and add the remaining marinade.
- Garnish with chopped scallions.
Ingredients:
First Half:
- 1 cup frozen raspberries
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- ½ cup coconut milk (or milk of choice)
- 1 tbsp honey
Second Half:
- 1 cup frozen mango
- 1 cup frozen pineapple
- ½ cup coconut milk (or milk of choice)
- 1 tbsp honey
Instructions:
- In a blender, prepare the “first half” of the smoothie and set aside.
- After washing out the blender, prepare the “second half” of the smoothie and set aside.
- Once you have two separate mixtures, pour them into a cup (or bowl), alternating the two to create a fun pattern!
Ingredients:
- 14 oz Thai Kitchen stir-fry rice noodles
- ¼ cup sriracha
- 1 tbsp mayo
- 2 tbsp honey
- 1 tsp chili oil
- ½ tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp freshly chopped chives
Instructions:
- In a bowl, mix sriracha, mayo, honey, hot chili sauce and sesame seed oil until well combined.
- Cook the rice noodles according to package instructions.
- Drain the noodles and add them to the sauce mixture.
- Toss everything together until the noodles are evenly coated.
- Garnish with plenty of chopped chives and enjoy!
Ingredients (makes approximately 2 servings):
- 1 tsp oil
- ¼ onion, chopped
- ½ stalk celery, chopped
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- ¼ tsp salt
- A pinch of pepper
- ½ tbsp tomato paste
- 1 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil (plus extra for garnish)
- 14 oz canned crushed tomatoes (about 1 standard can)
- 1 ½ cups vegetable broth
- ⅛ tsp baking soda
- 1 small sprig fresh thyme
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat, then add onion, celery and garlic. Sauté for about three minutes, until the onion becomes translucent.
- Stir in salt, pepper, tomato paste, basil, crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, baking soda and thyme. Bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to low, cover and let simmer for 15 minutes.
- Remove the thyme sprig.
- Use an immersion blender (or a countertop blender) to blend the soup until smooth. Let cool for two minutes.
- Serve in bowls and garnish with fresh basil. Enjoy!
Ingredients (makes 1-2 servings):
- 1 cup old-fashioned oats
- 2 tsp chia seeds
- ¼ tsp ground cinnamon
- A pinch of kosher salt
- 1 cup dairy or non-dairy milk
- ½ cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tbsp honey
- Optional toppings: peanut butter, jam, chopped walnuts, fresh fruit, cacao nibs
Instructions:
- In a medium bowl or large glass container, combine oats, chia seeds, cinnamon and salt.
- Add milk, yogurt and honey, then stir until well combined.
- Cover and refrigerate overnight.
- When ready to serve, stir the oats and finish with your preferred toppings.
Tip: Overnight oats (without toppings) can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks)
- 1 ¼ cups brown sugar (or 1 cup for a less sweet option)
- ⅓ cup granulated sugar
- 1 large egg + 2 egg yolks (room temperature)
- 1 tbsp vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ tsp baking soda
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 cup milk chocolate chips
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chunks
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt.
- Over medium heat, melt butter and cook until browned (five to six minutes). Transfer to a bowl and let cool.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar and granulated sugar. Pour in butter and stir.
- Add egg, egg yolks and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth.
- Fold in dry ingredients until a dough forms. Stir in chocolate. Let the dough rest for 15–20 minutes.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop ¼ to ⅓ cup-sized portions onto the sheet (about six per pan).
- Bake for 10 minutes, until the edges are golden and the centers are soft.
- Let cookies cool on the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.
Bonus: Single Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted
- 2 tbsp brown sugar
- 1 tbsp granulated sugar
- ½ tbsp whisked egg
- ¼ tsp vanilla extract
- ⅛ tsp baking soda
- ⅛ tsp salt
- ¼ cup all-purpose flour (add 1 tbsp if needed)
- Chocolate chunks
- Flaky sea salt (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- In a small bowl, mix melted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, whisked egg, vanilla extract, baking soda and salt until smooth.
- Fold in flour with a rubber spatula until a dough consistency forms. If too wet, add ½ to 1 tbsp of flour as needed.
- Stir in chocolate chunks and refrigerate dough for 15 minutes.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll dough into a ball and place it on the sheet.
- (Optional) Sprinkle flaky sea salt on top.
- Bake for eight minutes, until the edges are golden and the center is still soft. Do not overbake — the cookie will continue baking on the hot pan after removal.
- Let cool on the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. Enjoy!
Here are some of my favorite foodie influencers for more inspiration: