My Top 10 Go-To College Recipes: Easy, Cheap & Delicious

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

As a college student, I know firsthand how challenging it can be to find the time to make delicious and budget-friendly meals. That’s why I’ve put together a collection of my own go-to recipes, along with some personal favorites from foodie influencers and other great sources. Whether you’re short on time or trying to save money, these recipes have you covered. Bon appétit!

Salmon & Rice

Ingredients:

For the salmon: 1 salmon fillet 1 tbsp soy sauce 1 tsp sesame oil ½ tsp garlic paste ½ tsp ginger paste 1 tbsp lemon juice

Alternate marinade: ½ tsp garlic powder ½ tsp salt 1 tbsp soy sauce 1 tsp oil

For the glaze (optional): 1 tbsp sriracha 1 tbsp honey

Serving suggestions: Cooked white or brown rice Roasted broccoli or asparagus (can be marinated in the same marinade as salmon)



Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F.

Choose a marinade and coat the salmon fillet. Let it sit for 10 minutes before cooking if possible.

Place the salmon on a baking sheet and bake for 15-20 minutes or until cooked through.

If using the sriracha-honey glaze, heat both ingredients in a pan, stirring until combined. Drizzle over the cooked salmon.

Serve with rice and roasted vegetables.

Crispy Chicken Cutlets

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced in half and pounded thin

2 eggs, beaten

½ cup all-purpose flour

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp garlic powder (optional)

½ tsp paprika or cayenne pepper (optional)

¼ cup oil (for frying)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Set up a breading station: Bowl 1: Flour Bowl 2: Beaten eggs Bowl 3: Panko breadcrumbs mixed with salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika or cayenne pepper.

Cover each chicken cutlet in flour, dip in eggs, then coat in the breadcrumb mixture.

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat and pan-fry chicken for two to three minutes per side, or until golden brown.

Transfer chicken to a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes to finish cooking.

Serve with a side salad, rice or pasta.

Creamy Tomato Pasta

Ingredients:

8 oz pasta (any type!)

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp butter

2-3 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup finely chopped onion

¼ cup tomato paste

½ cup reserved pasta water (adjust for desired sauce thickness)

3 tbsp heavy cream

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese (plus extra for garnish)

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp red chili flakes (optional)

Fresh basil (optional)

Instructions:

Cook pasta according to package instructions. Reserve ½ cup pasta water before draining.

In a pan, heat olive oil and butter over medium heat.

Add garlic and onion, cook until soft and fragrant.

Stir in tomato paste and cook for two minutes to deepen flavor.

Gradually add reserved pasta water, stirring until smooth.

Reduce heat, then add heavy cream and Parmesan, stirring until combined.

Add drained pasta to the sauce, toss to coat evenly.

Garnish with more Parmesan and fresh basil if desired.

Homemade Pesto (for Pasta & Sandwiches)

Ingredients:

2 cups packed fresh basil

2 garlic cloves

¼ cup pine nuts (plus ¼ cup for garnish)

½ cup grated Parmesan (plus extra for garnish)

⅔ cup olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a blender or food processor, combine basil, garlic, pine nuts and Parmesan.

Pulse until finely chopped.

While blending, slowly drizzle in olive oil until smooth and emulsified.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week!

Serving ideas: Toss with pasta, spread on sandwiches or use as a dip for veggies!

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cubed

⅓ cup soy sauce

1 tbsp ginger, minced

1 tbsp garlic, minced

1 tbsp oyster sauce

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

Black pepper, to taste

½ onion, julienned

3 stalks celery, sliced

4 carrots, julienned

3 cups cabbage, shredded

2 packs ramen noodles (discard seasoning packets)

1 ½ cups chicken broth

1 tbsp sesame oil (for cooking)

Scallions for garnish

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine soy sauce, ginger, garlic, oyster sauce, sesame oil, sugar, red pepper flakes and pepper.

Place cubed chicken in a resealable bag, pour half of the marinade in and refrigerate for at least one hour.

Heat a large pot over medium-high heat, add marinated chicken and cook until done. Remove chicken from pot.

Add 1 tbsp sesame oil to the pot and sauté onion, celery, carrots and cabbage until onions are translucent.

Place ramen noodle bricks into the pot, pour in chicken broth and cover with veggies.

Cover pot and let simmer for five to seven minutes until noodles soften.

Break up the noodles, return the cooked chicken to the pot and add the remaining marinade.

Garnish with chopped scallions.

Ingredients:

First Half:

1 cup frozen raspberries

1 cup frozen strawberries

½ cup coconut milk (or milk of choice)

1 tbsp honey

Second Half:

1 cup frozen mango

1 cup frozen pineapple

½ cup coconut milk (or milk of choice)

1 tbsp honey

Instructions:

In a blender, prepare the “first half” of the smoothie and set aside.

After washing out the blender, prepare the “second half” of the smoothie and set aside.

Once you have two separate mixtures, pour them into a cup (or bowl), alternating the two to create a fun pattern!

Ingredients:

14 oz Thai Kitchen stir-fry rice noodles

¼ cup sriracha

1 tbsp mayo

2 tbsp honey

1 tsp chili oil

½ tsp sesame oil

1 tsp freshly chopped chives

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix sriracha, mayo, honey, hot chili sauce and sesame seed oil until well combined.

Cook the rice noodles according to package instructions.

Drain the noodles and add them to the sauce mixture.

Toss everything together until the noodles are evenly coated.

Garnish with plenty of chopped chives and enjoy!

Ingredients (makes approximately 2 servings):

1 tsp oil

¼ onion, chopped

½ stalk celery, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

¼ tsp salt

A pinch of pepper

½ tbsp tomato paste

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh basil (plus extra for garnish)

14 oz canned crushed tomatoes (about 1 standard can)

1 ½ cups vegetable broth

⅛ tsp baking soda

1 small sprig fresh thyme

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat, then add onion, celery and garlic. Sauté for about three minutes, until the onion becomes translucent.

Stir in salt, pepper, tomato paste, basil, crushed tomatoes, vegetable broth, baking soda and thyme. Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat to low, cover and let simmer for 15 minutes.

Remove the thyme sprig.

Use an immersion blender (or a countertop blender) to blend the soup until smooth. Let cool for two minutes.

Serve in bowls and garnish with fresh basil. Enjoy!

Ingredients (makes 1-2 servings):

1 cup old-fashioned oats

2 tsp chia seeds

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

A pinch of kosher salt

1 cup dairy or non-dairy milk

½ cup plain Greek yogurt

1 tbsp honey

Optional toppings: peanut butter, jam, chopped walnuts, fresh fruit, cacao nibs

Instructions:

In a medium bowl or large glass container, combine oats, chia seeds, cinnamon and salt.

Add milk, yogurt and honey, then stir until well combined.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to serve, stir the oats and finish with your preferred toppings.

Tip: Overnight oats (without toppings) can be stored in the refrigerator for up to five days!

Ingredients:

1 cup unsalted butter (2 sticks)

1 ¼ cups brown sugar (or 1 cup for a less sweet option)

⅓ cup granulated sugar

1 large egg + 2 egg yolks (room temperature)

1 tbsp vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

¾ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chunks

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a small bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda and salt.

Over medium heat, melt butter and cook until browned (five to six minutes). Transfer to a bowl and let cool.

In a large mixing bowl, combine brown sugar and granulated sugar. Pour in butter and stir.

Add egg, egg yolks and vanilla extract. Whisk until smooth.

Fold in dry ingredients until a dough forms. Stir in chocolate. Let the dough rest for 15–20 minutes.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Scoop ¼ to ⅓ cup-sized portions onto the sheet (about six per pan).

Bake for 10 minutes, until the edges are golden and the centers are soft.

Let cookies cool on the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack.

Bonus: Single Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe

Ingredients:

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

2 tbsp brown sugar

1 tbsp granulated sugar

½ tbsp whisked egg

¼ tsp vanilla extract

⅛ tsp baking soda

⅛ tsp salt

¼ cup all-purpose flour (add 1 tbsp if needed)

Chocolate chunks

Flaky sea salt (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

In a small bowl, mix melted butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, whisked egg, vanilla extract, baking soda and salt until smooth.

Fold in flour with a rubber spatula until a dough consistency forms. If too wet, add ½ to 1 tbsp of flour as needed.

Stir in chocolate chunks and refrigerate dough for 15 minutes.

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Roll dough into a ball and place it on the sheet.

(Optional) Sprinkle flaky sea salt on top.

Bake for eight minutes, until the edges are golden and the center is still soft. Do not overbake — the cookie will continue baking on the hot pan after removal.

Let cool on the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. Enjoy!

Here are some of my favorite foodie influencers for more inspiration: