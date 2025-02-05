This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

The start of a new year means the ability to have a fresh beginning. Many people choose to do this by creating some New Year’s resolutions, but at times, they can be hard to stick with, or we create some that are a little too ambitious. The new trend of making a list of “ins and outs” for the new year seems more obtainable and less restricting than resolutions.

The idea of an “ins and outs list” focuses not so much on what you need to achieve over the next 12 months but more on doing what brings you pleasure and less on what brings you down. Think of it as a reflection on what’s working for you and what you hope to leave behind as you enter the new year. So, here’s an honest look into my list for inspiration on what to add to yours.

My Ins

Work/School-life Balance

As I transition from co-op to school this semester, it can be challenging to balance my time healthily. With co-op, I could “turn off” my work brain once it hit 5 pm, but while in classes, it seems like there is always more work to do. One trick I have to make sure I have non-stressful time for myself is going to the library between classes during the day. This gives you just enough time to do your work but also constrains your time there. Then, once after class hits, you have the whole evening to yourself because you did your work before/in between classes!



Writing for Fun

I have always enjoyed writing, which is one of the reasons I am a journalism major. However, due to school, writing can feel more like a task rather than writing for my own enjoyment. I wanted to change this and join communities like Her Campus, where I can write what I actually enjoy! Journaling is another easy way to utilize your writing skills in a fun, easy and therapeutic way.

Staying Organized

I have always been organized when tracking school work and important dates, but it’s always been through a Google Doc or Notion. This semester, I have decided to switch it up and use a physical planner. It has been studied that people who write down their goals are 42% more likely to achieve them than those who don’t, so I thought this could apply to to-do lists, too! So far, it’s been working out.

Cook at home meals

Growing up, I watched my mom and grandmother cook Italian meals frequently together. As soon as I moved out and got my own kitchen, I slowly but surely learned some new recipes and expanded my ability to make my own dinner. Cooking and baking can be therapeutic, and once you get the hang of it, it’s not that hard! Setting aside an hour and following a good recipe can produce a very rewarding feel-good meal.

Healthy Movement

Another addition I have made to my year is healthy movement. Not to sound like an advertisement, but Class Pass has been essential to my workout journey. Class Pass is a monthly subscription that gives you access to thousands of fitness studios and gyms worldwide. Classes, gyms, wellness and beauty appointments are all available in one place. I have never been much of a gym girl, but attending a yoga or pilates class with friends is enjoyable and makes me feel great afterward. Setting aside an hour of your day to sweat and move is excellent for your physical and mental health.

Mixing Metals

Lately, I have been loving mixing metals with my jewelry! Why choose between silver or gold when you can wear both? Celebrities, including Hailey Beiber and Dua Lipa, have hopped on this train. Check out this MasterClass article to perfect the art.

My Outs

Fast Fashion & Overconsumption

My first “out” of 2025 is the overconsumption of fast fashion. Vogue Magazine defines fast fashion as “quickly produced trends sold at low price points.” The current rate at which we produce and consume clothing has massively negatively affected our world. The most common fast fashion websites include Shein, Temu and even TikTok Shop. My goal is to focus more on sustainable shopping and avoid wasting money on microtrends.

Always Being “Plugged In”

I feel as if I say this every year, but my daily use of technology has continued to increase. Always being “plugged in” allows for constant notifications and shockingly long screen times that, in the end, prevent you from being fully present in the moment. Using the “do not disturb” function when working or in class has been one of my favorite methods to unplug and increase my focus.

Mindless social media scrolling for hours is also an unhealthy habit I am working to fix. When TikTok got banned, I deleted the app, and to my surprise, I could not re-download it. At first, it upset me a bit, but now I am starting to realize how much less time I am wasting on my phone. I am beginning to substitute this habit with more stimulating ones, like reading or spending time with friends.

Negative Self-Talk

One thing I am constantly trying to avoid is negative self-talk. Replacing negative thoughts with supportive and affirming ones makes you feel so much more confident in every aspect of your life. Linked here is an important article by Morra Aarons-Mele that emphasizes how to combat self-criticism. “The motivation of the inner critic is a good one,” writes Aarons-Mele. Being kind to yourself is the start of an important practice that will affect your daily life more than you realize.

Taking Social Media Too Seriously

My final “out” revolves around taking social media too seriously. Whether posting on your own account or internalizing everything you see others post, revolving your life around social media can be a toxic habit. One aspect that I am trying to stop is oversharing on social media.

Focusing on sharing less with your followers and living more in the moment helps prioritize your personal development rather than the external validation that comes from it. There is always a healthy balance of posting for the fun of it rather than posting knowing other people will have reactions to it. Prioritizing what feels good for you is what matters most.

Hopefully, this list can inspire you to make a list of your own, writing out what you are starting to focus on in the new year for your own personal fulfillment. Your world is ever-changing, so allow yourself to move certain things to the “in” column or to the “out” column based on what you are choosing to embrace throughout the year. A fresh start can be exciting, so be sure to embrace it!