My Holy Grail Limited Series’

I’m a huge TV show fan, but I don’t always have the time to tune into a multi-season series. Movies are a quick two-hour fix, but sometimes, I prefer a more lengthy story without the commitment of 15+ episodes. Limited series are on the rise and have seemingly taken over TV, so it’s easy to fall into the trap of not knowing where to start. Here are a couple of my holy grail shows that will surely leave you hooked.

“Unbelievable” (2019)

“Unbelievable” is probably one of the first series’ I have ever watched, and it’s hard to believe the show is over five years old. Inspired by a Pulitzer prize-winning article by ProPublica and The Marshall Project, the story starts when 18-year-old Marie Adler reports to the police that she was attacked and assaulted at knifepoint. Following a short investigation, Adler retracts her account after she’s challenged by police about discrepancies in her story. She’s eventually charged with a misdemeanor, losing her friends and the support of her family in the process.

The story then shifts to detectives Karen Duvall and Grace Rasmussen, investigating a series of rape cases in Colorado. Each episode shows the intertwining storylines as Duvall and Rasmussen uncover more of the story and as Adler deals with the impact of her “false” allegations.

The show is character-driven, showcasing each of the characters in their element: at home, at work, scared, happy and fearful. It’s dynamic and comprehensive and delves deeper into how women are treated by the justice system (both its victims and its enforcers). The story is extremely gripping and powerful; I’d consider it a must-watch for television enthusiasts.

“Baby Reindeer” (2024)

“Baby Reindeer,” released just this past year, follows struggling comedian Richard Gadd, who acquires a stalker after a small moment of kindness to a pub goer. Created by and starring Richard Gadd himself, the show blew up on Netflix and won six Emmy Awards.

The show tackles Gadd’s history as an aspiring comedian through storylines of both past and present. He simultaneously struggles to shrug off stalker Martha, who devotedly calls him “Baby Reindeer.” The show balances a series of moods as we see Gadd’s lows and highs, tackling sensitive topics and Gadd’s mental health challenges throughout his career. There are moments of dry humor and comedy, but it’s the moments of self-reflection where the series shines.

“Maid” (2021)

“Maid,” inspired Stephanie Land’s memoir “Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother’s Will to Survive,” focuses on Alex, a young mother who leaves her abusive boyfriend and gets a job as a housekeeper to make a living. Through long days and nights, we follow her and her daughter, Maddy, as she tries to make a life for them.

While I won’t spoil the ending, it’s an inspiring story with an inspiring main character whose hard work and perseverance highlight the disparities between lower and upper-middle-class America. The show explores a variety of topics but most broadly features the love between a mother and her child and a dream.

“The Queen’s Gambit” (2020)

“The Queen’s Gambit” is a COVID-era show based on a 1983 novel by Walter Travis of the same name. It’s a period drama that dives deep into the Cold War era and each of its characters. Beth Harmon is an orphan who is taught chess by orphanage custodian Mr. Shaibel. The two quickly discover her chess talents, and when Beth is adopted a few years later, she begins to enter chess tournaments — and wins.

I loved how her chess career was defined by the different friends she made along the way. From Harry Beltic to Benny Watts and D.L. Twones, each character was captivating and engaging. The show also deals with Harmon’s addiction as she prepares to take on the world’s best in Moscow. The tension builds through each episode, and the ending feels like a proper culmination of the plotlines explored throughout the series.

“The Queen’s Gambit” won 11 Emmy Awards and had 18 nominations, deservedly. It features fantastic cinematography and set design, immersing itself in the period and capturing the moody tone. It also sparked a global chess obsession, which I find pretty impressive.

“Sharp Objects”

I started watching “Sharp Objects” probably 15 minutes after finishing its book counterpart, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel. (I highly recommend the book. It’s mysterious and thrilling, and while it deals with some dark topics, Flynn’s writing is fast-paced; the book is less than 300 pages.)

“Sharp Objects” follows journalist Camille Parker, who returns to her eerie hometown to report on the murder of two girls. Parker, who struggles with self-harm, is shoved back into her childhood home with her protective mother and younger sister, who plays the doting daughter at home and wild teenager otherwise. Amongst her childhood neighbors and police detectives, Parker is forced to confront the ghosts of her past to move on in the future. An eerie tone begins to develop, and as the story of Parker’s childhood begins to unravel, so do the events of the present. This story was riveting, and the ending will leave your jaw on the floor.

“Daisy Jones and the Six” (2023)

This is another limited series inspired by a book I highly recommend. Released in 2023 and based on musicians in the 1970s, the show follows the rise and fall of “Daisy Jones and the Six,” a fictional band ruled by lead singer Billy Dunne and new member Daisy Jones. The book is structured by transcript interviews with the bandmates and those in the inner circle, and the show follows a similar format, guided by on-camera interviews with the characters years later (yes, with wrinkled skin makeup, grey-haired wigs and all).

What really made the original story shine through was the recreation of the album “Aurora,” featuring the actual voices of Riley Keough, Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse and more. It feels like a genuine 1970s rock album with the instrumental entourage, and it was a treat to watch each song come to life throughout the episodes. The songs pair well with the storyline and the hard-hitting topics, including drug addiction, mental health struggles and infidelity. Paired with those heavy subjects are strong themes of female empowerment and the strength of female friendships. This show also features a twist you may not see coming.