My Favorite Dishes Around Boston

As an avid Beli user (top 5% in Boston) and now in my fourth year of living in the city, I’ve accumulated quite the list of my favorite dishes. From my favorite meal in the South End to my go-to late-night treat, here’s a condensed roundup (in no particular order) of some of my favorite bites around Boston

1) Honey Buns and Caesar Salad at Capri Italian Steakhouse

You might’ve seen them flood your TikTok feed, but the honey buns at Capri live up to the hype. They are incredibly soft and chewy with a hint of sweetness, paired perfectly with a delicious ricotta spread. They taste just as good as they look. A close second is Capri’s Caesar salad. It’s a generous portion that is perfect for sharing, super fresh and crunchy and topped with the perfect amount of dressing. Together, these two starters at Capri are exceptional. Order these items with a cocktail if you’re in the mood for something both light and delicious.

2) Char Siu Chow Fun at Myers + Chang

I went to Myers + Chang with a group of five friends who love to order and share everything, so I got a taste of a range of dishes across the menu. Without a doubt, my favorite of the night was the Char Siu Chow Fun. The char siu, or Cantonese-style barbecued pork, was perfectly tender and paired well with the saltiness of the sauce coating the noodles and the crunchiness of the bean sprouts. It was the dish that I couldn’t stop reaching for more of. If you are craving a tasty, comforting, savory meal, I would put this plate in front of you.

3) Fried Buns at Spring Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns

One of my favorite quick bites in the city is the fried buns at Spring Shanghai Pan-Fried Buns in Fenway. These pan-fried soup dumplings come out perfectly crispy on the bottom, with warm, savory meat and broth inside. Part of the fun is watching the chefs fold and cook them right in the window, which makes the whole experience even better. They’re also priced at four for $10.75, which, by Boston standards, isn’t a bad deal.

4) Lalagites at Krasi

Now onto something sweet. I went to Krasi for brunch and, per my friend’s recommendation, ordered the Lalagites. Lalagites are traditional Greek pancakes, and at Krasi they are topped with mint, merenda, kalathaki cheese, thyme honey, cinnamon and walnut. The only way I can describe the joyous experience of trying these for the first time is an airy, crunchy bite that balances sweet and savory. They were so good that I ate one before I even remembered to take a photo.

5) Spicy Chicken Stew at Lanner Noodles&Bar

Another standout meal is the Spicy Chicken Stew from Lanner Noodles in Cambridge. It comes out bubbling hot, filled with super tender chicken and chewy noodles swimming in a flavorful broth. It packs the perfect kick of heat, but not so spicy that it’s painful to take another bite. The star of the dish, and most of the dishes at Lanner, is the noodles, which are fresh and hand-pulled. Just writing about this dish makes me want to head back for another bowl.

6) Rigatoni Alla Vodka at Gigi

This dish is so good that I’ve never ordered anything else on Gigi’s menu to date. It’s a classic vodka pasta with the perfect taste, perfect pasta shape and perfect amount of sauce to tie it all together. Words don’t live up to the flavor, so just go try it if pasta alla vodka is your thing.

7) Lobster Roll at Saltie Girl

This one’s a classic. If you ask anyone where to find a top-notch lobster roll in Boston, the answer is almost always Saltie Girl. I was skeptical before I went, but I can confirm that it lives up to its reputation. They offer both a hot and a cold option, depending on your preference. I ordered the cold lobster roll while my sister chose the hot one, so I was able to compare and contrast. Both were packed with a considerable amount of lobster (no other filler vegetables). Mine (cold) was lightly dressed in mayo, while my sister’s (hot) was coated with butter. However, the real star of the dish is the bread. It is perfectly toasted and buttered, and yet it remains soft without becoming soggy. It makes the whole lobster roll 10 times better.

8) Cannolis and Cream at Scoop N’ Scootery

Honestly, anything you order from Scoop N’ Scootery is guaranteed to be good. If you haven’t tried to yet, this is your sign to do so. The menu can feel overwhelming, as there are more than 50 different sundaes to choose from, so I’ll share my go-to order: the Cannolis and Cream sundae. It features Oreo yogurt topped with cannoli cream, crushed cannoli shell, chocolate chips and homemade Oreo frosting. I routinely order a larger size and keep it in my freezer so I can enjoy it throughout the week. Some honorable mentions you can’t go wrong with are the 4 Horsemen (peanut butter Oreo with a brownie core, topped with sugar cookie bites, chocolate chip cookie bites, Oreos and a fudge drizzle) and the Peanut Butter Mudslide (peanut butter cup and peanut butter Oreo ice cream topped with chocolate fudge, chopped Oreos and peanut butter sauce).

9) Caprese Burrata Special at Monica’s Mercato

There are countless delightful spots in the North End, but one I can never get enough of is Monica’s. It’s a tiny, always-packed deli where everything tastes unbelievably fresh. My favorite sandwich is the Caprese Special, which is filled with imported smoked prosciutto, fresh burrata, tomatoes, basil, olive oil and a drizzle of balsamic glaze. The sandwich is massive, so I’m always able to get two meals out of one order. I cannot recommend it enough. Go try it!