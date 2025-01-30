My 2024 Consumerism Wrapped: What I Bought (or Got) and What It’s Worth

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Find the Amazon link in my bio!” “Don’t forget to use my affiliate link!” “Click on the link below to get it now!” In 2024, I was constantly being influenced to buy things, and chances are, you were too. Here are my honest opinions of some of the TikTok advertisement traps that I purchased.

(Three) Stanley Cups

Yes, you read that right. I got not one, not two, but three new Stanley cups in 2024. Among those were the 30-ounce IceFlow™ Flip Straw Tumbler in Rose Quartz, the 30-ounce Quencher H2.0 Flowstate™ Tumbler in Mist and the 16-ounce AeroLight™ Transit Bottle in Cream.

My favorite of the three was the Flowstate Tumbler, which I found convenient since I didn’t have to flip the straw up and down to drink from it. It was also easy to wash, as my hand fit easily into the tumbler.

My least favorite of the three was the AeroLight Transit Bottle. I bought this bottle to hold my coffee, and despite its nice compact size, the flip-top lid got in the way of sipping my drink sometimes and also made it so that you couldn’t keep a straw in the cup. I much prefer my 480-milliliter Tiger Sahara Mug to hold my morning pick-me-up.

Overall Ratings: 7/10 (IceFlow Tumbler), 8/10 (Flowstate Tumbler), and 5/10 (AeroLight Transit Bottle)

(Three) Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm

Good things come in threes! Last year, I got the Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm in Sweet Mint, Brown Sugar and of course, the iconic Pink Sugar. The sleek design of the matte tubes matched 2024’s “clean girl” aesthetic perfectly, and the subtle color and shine of the butter balms made me feel confident and feminine. However, at $24 each, they don’t exactly scream “budget-friendly,” so if you’re just looking for a quick boost of hydration for your lips throughout the day, you might be better off buying a tube of Aquaphor for a quarter of the price.

Overall Rating: 9/10

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask and Water Sleeping Mask

I was gifted both the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask in Berry and the Water Sleeping Mask. While the Water Sleeping Mask left my skin feeling hydrated in the morning, my luck ran out with the Lip Sleeping Mask. After using it for a while, I started to develop a rash on and around my lips, which went away shortly after I stopped using it. However, the scent and consistency of both masks were wonderful, and the aesthetic of the product added to its appeal.

Overall Ratings: 2/10 (Lip Sleeping Mask) and 7/10 (Water Sleeping Mask)

eos Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion

I first tried the eos Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion when I ran out of lotion and had to steal some from my younger sister. It was hydrating and I loved the scent, so I got one of my own. It was only after I had gotten the lotion that I realized it was popular on TikTok. While I wouldn’t say that there’s anything particularly special about this lotion, at a price of $9.99 for 16 ounces, this eos lotion gives you a lot of bang for your buck, and for that reason, I would definitely recommend it!

Overall Rating: 9/10

UGG Classic II Mini Boot

Coming from the warm beaches of Hawai’i to the cold winter of Boston, warm footwear is a must. My mom got me a nice pair of UGGs for Christmas, and I definitely think that it was well worth the cost. The convenience of slipping my feet into a warm, comfy pair of UGGs beats having to spend five minutes lacing up boots or jamming my feet into Nikes only to have my toes freeze seconds after I leave my dorm.

Pro tip: Check to see if you can fit a kids’ pair before buying the women’s version. You might be able to save yourself $35, and no one will know — they look exactly the same!

Overall Rating: 10/10

My 2024 Consumerism Wrapped is not only a reflection of my personal wants and needs, but also a reflection of the many impacts of influencer culture. It’s important to differentiate products that will add value to our lives from products that are simply “having a moment.” Going into 2025, I think it’s good for us all to remember to take a second to pause and reflect before clicking “Add to Cart.”