Modesty Meets Performance: Leana Deeb x Gymshark

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Calling all gym girlies! Taking over the modest fashion world, the Leana Deeb x Gymshark collection, released on January 16, 2025, was designed by Leana Deeb and inspired by her personal journey.

Beginning her social media journey in October 2021, Deeb has grown her influence exponentially, reaching over 18 million followers across her social media platforms and representing brands including Bloom Nutrition and Gymshark.

Starting out by focusing on health and wellness, four years later, she continues to work on spreading that message and promoting her journey towards modesty. During Ramadan of 2023, Deeb announced on her social media her decision to wear the hijab (post since deleted). This empowering step in her personal and spiritual journey allowed her to tap into a new audience.

Deeb posted on her Instagram, “Two years ago, I put on the hijab and deleted all my content. I took a massive risk that could’ve jeopardized my career. Today, I’m launching my modest collection with Gymshark in Selfridges. If you give something up for the sake of God, he replaces it with something better.” With pop-up shops in NYC and Dubai, people were able to meet the woman behind the designs, an inspiration to all.

In a recent YouTube video posted on her channel, Deeb shared the meaning and story behind her collection. “You know what’s making me the most happy about that? I was thinking about how much you’re going to enjoy training in the gym in fits again, because that experience isn’t there today,” said Saad Aslam, co-founder of Genflow Creators Agency (GCA), an agency Deeb has worked with.

As a Canadian-American Muslim, I was fortunate to grow up in an age in which my background and culture’s representation has increased dramatically in the last decade. With influencers including, but not limited to, Deeb, Omaya Zein, Leena Snoubar, Aysha Harun and Jasmine Fares, young women of all backgrounds can look up to confident and successful women who promote self-worth based on the things that truly matter.

All of these influencers have created their own clothing lines or promoted a healthy lifestyle in which they can stay true to themselves and their values in modesty. They teach girls and women of all ages to advocate for their comfort and not fear shying away from societal norms.

Personally, I’m always trying to find a balance as a young Muslim woman to stay modest but still be able to perform in the gym, whether it be on the basketball courts or in the weight room; honestly, it’s not just Muslims. After talking to any woman, more often than not, stories are shared of uncomfortable experiences or feeling like they are being treated like objects rather than people.

The gym is not always the most comfortable place, so I’m a big believer in wearing what makes you comfortable. Modest fashion hasn’t always been at the forefront of the news. However, with influencers like Deeb creating modern clothing lines and collaborations with popular brands, there’s hope for a future in which any young woman can feel empowered yet comfortable in any environment.