Midtown Hotel to Master’s Degree: Reflecting on My Northeastern Journey 

When I applied to Northeastern University early decision, I knew it was the perfect school for me. I have never regretted that choice for a second. What I didn’t know back then was just how much this place would shape me, not only academically, but as a person. Now, five years later, after completing my master’s degree, I find myself overwhelmed with a sense of nostalgia and gratitude for everything this journey has given me.

My Northeastern experience started in a way none of us could have anticipated: in a hotel. The Midtown Hotel, to be exact — a quirky, outdated spot that became an unlikely home during the height of COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. Freshman year was strange; masks, social distancing and virtual classes made the start of college feel nothing like I had imagined. And yet, despite the weirdness of it all, that hotel is where I met some of my best friends. We bonded over the absurdity of our shared situation, ordering takeout and watching movies in each other’s rooms. Those friendships became the foundation of my Northeastern experience. These are the people who cheered me on through co-ops, exams and late-night study sessions.

It feels almost surreal now, sitting in the same building where I completed some of my first-ever college homework five years ago (300 Mass. Ave.). Back then, I was a nervous freshman, trying to navigate my schedule, my major and my place on this massive, big-city campus. Today, I sit here at the end of my academic career, confident in the direction I’m heading and proud of the person I’ve become. It’s a full-circle moment that hits harder than I expected. It almost feels like I’m sitting with the ghost of my younger self, telling her that everything worked out better than she could have imagined. Being in the same space feels weird and nostalgic, remembering how it all started and realizing how much has changed since then.

One of the best decisions I made during my time at Northeastern was joining Her Campus two years ago. It connected me with so many amazing and inspiring women who quickly became friends, role models and collaborators. Through writing for Her Campus, I discovered a deeper passion for journalism, something that’s become a huge part of how I express myself and engage with the world around me. It has truly been more than just a club; it’s a community that has empowered me to find my voice and share it with confidence.

The most important part of my Northeastern experience wasn’t just the classes or the campus, but the people who made it all come alive. I’ve been lucky enough to learn from some truly incredible professors who pushed me to think critically, challenge assumptions and believe in my own voice. They served as mentors who shaped my understanding of the world and my place in it. I took classes that changed the way I view politics, law and social justice, all topics I was already passionate about, but Northeastern helped me dive into them on an entirely new level.

Beyond the classroom, I learned just as much from the friends I made, the clubs I joined, the co-ops I completed and even the random conversations in the dining hall. I’ll never forget studying for hours at Snell Library, watching the koi fish swim in the koi pond on sunny spring days and cheering on the hockey team at the Beanpot. There’s no better way to lose your voice than alongside hundreds of fellow Huskies. I remember how exciting it was to step into the newly built EXP building for the first time, feeling like the future was unfolding right in front of me. And, of course, some of my happiest winter memories are building snowmen in the West Village quad, laughing with friends as we tried (and failed) to make the perfect one.

Northeastern has taught me resilience, adaptability and how to carve my own path. It has given me the space to grow into myself, to figure out what I stand for and to gain the confidence to pursue the life I dream of. It’s hard to wrap my head around the fact that this chapter of my life is ending. But as I walk across campus one last time as a student, past Curry, Krentzman and the same classrooms where it all began, I know that Northeastern will always be a part of me. It’s where I found my voice, my people and my passion. And for that, I’ll be forever grateful.