Microtrend Exhaustion: A Guide to Personal Style

As a Gen Z girlie trying to keep up with trends, look cute and not break the bank in the process, dressing yourself can feel impossible sometimes. With the constant cycle of microtrends and consumer culture, it is easy to get caught up in the buying rush when a new trend emerges. To navigate this a little more smoothly, I put together some tips and tricks that have helped me combat microtrend exhaustion and curate my personal style.

First of all, what is a microtrend? This emerging phenomenon has grown increasingly prevalent over the past few years, indicating just how intense consumer culture has become. Microtrends are marketed as must-have items or styles, pressuring us to buy quickly to keep up with trends. A hallmark of trend cycles in fashion, these fads usually last no longer than a season and go out of style just as quickly as they appear. Because of this, building a wardrobe around microtrend pieces is unsustainable, as our tastes change so quickly and looks become dated almost overnight. A notable culprit behind the rise in microtrend fashion is our “buy, buy, buy” consumer culture perpetuated by late-stage capitalism and fast fashion brands. Similarly, a social media culture of niche aesthetics and shame surrounding rewearing outfits has contributed to this effect. Brands like Shein and Zaful capitalize on microtrends, producing cheaply made pieces that fall apart almost as quickly as they fall out of public taste. The very premise of microtrends leads us to overbuy and spend money on items that do not stand the test of time, in construction or style. Everyone has at least one item in their closet that falls into this category — bloomer shorts and Coachella belts, I’m looking at you — but hope is not lost! Repurposing these pieces in your everyday styling can help you be more creative and cost-effective.

When shopping for yourself and your personal style, it can be hard to find pieces, save money or even know where to start. Through my own experience, I have discovered a couple of super helpful strategies. In terms of sourcing your clothes, I highly recommend shopping second-hand. Not only is it much better for the environment, but it is also incredible for building long-lasting personal style. Second-hand pieces are often well-tailored, made to last, timelessly styled and far more interesting than what is mass-produced in stores. Shopping second-hand also makes it much easier to buy locally at in-person stores, which helps build community as well as curate a personal style.

When looking for pieces, I try to prioritize quality, focusing on materials and construction that will serve me and my closet for years rather than items that are single-layered and cheaply produced. It is easy to feel overwhelmed thinking about all of this, especially when stepping into a fluorescent-lit, weird-smelling thrift store. I have found that going in with specific goals or having certain pieces in mind is helpful, as it provides a jumping-off point to return to if the sheer volume of garments starts to become overwhelming. When creating shopping goals, I try to be cognizant of how the process organically works by identifying general examples of what I am looking for (like low-waisted jeans) rather than getting overly specific (like deciding I want purple corduroy low-waisted jeans) before seeing what the store has to offer. This approach not only keeps an open mind and open options but also leaves room to find an amazing piece you didn’t expect.

Whether shopping second-hand or elsewhere, I try to focus on silhouettes and colors that I know work for me and I feel confident wearing. This requires a bit of trial and error, but it is well worth it in the end. Personally, while I love outfits with baggy jeans, I tend to reach for tighter flares because I prefer the way they look on me. Striking a balance between tried-and-true pieces that suit you and more experimental pieces that inspire you is essential. To achieve this, I recommend sticking to particular colors that you are comfortable with or that work for you. That way, playing around with style and silhouette is much less intimidating.

For me, personal style is all about function, fun and an expression of my life and interests. My clothes reflect who I am and what I identify with, but they are also how I outwardly present to the world. Because of this, I’ve found that tailoring my clothes, connecting with my favorite and most-worn pieces and collecting accessories all help ground my personal style, ensuring I have garments I love that fit me perfectly. This makes putting together a look so much easier, whether I’m getting dressed for the day or curating a concert outfit.

My final tips are about how I have built my own strong sense of personal style, and how I continue to innovate it. While I have a few easy hacks for looking your coolest, the best and most effective way to curate your personal style is to seek out inspiration. Find a hobby, do something creative, go to museums, shop at local businesses, take a walk around the city and actively engage with and appreciate the things around you. I know it sounds cliché, but the most developed style stems from simply living your life. For me, this has come in the form of taking pictures on my film camera. When looking through my photos after a trip or just a walk around my neighborhood, I find inspiration in things I never would have thought could spark an idea for an outfit. Similarly, I really enjoy using print media for inspiration. In a digital age where everything is at our fingertips, it is so easy to hop on Pinterest or TikTok and see what people are up to. While I do love a good scroll, I find print media essential for creating excitement about my wardrobe and building outfits. Magazines, zines and local print media are such rich sources of inspiration for fashion, art and life. Looking through issues of Vogue and street style publications (archives can sometimes be found online) has led me to some of my best style developments.

As promised, here are some easy hacks to elevate your own style game: accessorize! The addition of a belt, jewelry, a cool hair or makeup look or a bag can instantly take a look to the next level. Also, the combination of all of these elements over time helps curate an identifiable look, where people can begin to recognize your signature pieces or silhouettes. Similarly, investing in interesting outerwear can be such a game-changer! Having a fun jacket or vest in your rotation can help transform an outfit into a look. My last tip is just to play dress-up! Some of the best looks come from keeping style fun and not taking it too seriously. Experimenting, putting on something ugly and exercising your style muscles are so important for developing your personal style. Just remember, no one can see what you put together in your bedroom, so playing around all you want here allows life to be your runway.