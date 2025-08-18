Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Metamorphosis: Northeastern Fashion Society Unveils its Annual Fashion Show

Rose Baler Student Contributor, Northeastern University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year, The Fashion Society at Northeastern University hosts a highly anticipated fashion show featuring three unique themes and 90 looks, presented by 46 student models. This year’s event was held on Apr. 6 at Artists for Humanity in South Boston, a non-profit that offers mentorship and paid professional experiences for teens interested in art.

This year’s theme, Metamorphosis, symbolized a personal and collective journey of growth where each stage plays a role in shaping who we are and who we become. “This transformation is a process of shedding, evolving and ultimately emerging as a stronger and more vibrant self,” shared Angelica Miller, president of The Fashion Society. The production was divided into four distinct sections: Origin, Cocoon, Emergence and Rebirth, each accompanied by original music mirroring the universal experience of growth. 

The Origin section, represented in white, evoked feelings of innocence, purity and new beginnings. Soft and whimsical music was paired with the presentation, blending the graceful sounds of flutes, drums and xylophone. The models walked with subtle, minimal movements, embodying a sense of being new to the world. The designs featured delicate materials such as lace, silk and sheer fabrics to illustrate vulnerability and openness to growth.

Left: taken by Samantha Lioanag. Right: taken by Damian Dipinto.

The Cocoon segment, represented in black, symbolized inner conflict and resilience. The accompanying techno-inspired music heightened the intensity, resulting in bold, fast-paced walks that channeled the feeling of being trapped. The designs were structured with strong silhouettes, including sharp corsets and layers of dark colors. 

Left: taken by Sierra Desai. Right: taken by Samantha Lioanag.

During the Emergence portion, earthy tones of green and brown marked the breaking point from constraint into freedom. The music for this section gradually built over the walk to convey a sense of hope, utilizing sounds of chimes, piano and xylophone to signal this change. These looks involved frayed hems, ripped fabrics and raw pieces that represented the butterfly breaking free from its cocoon and beginning the process of transformation. The models’ walks were faster than in Origin but slower than in Cocoon, with expressive arm and body language highlighted to show physical emergence. 

Left: taken by Siena Lum. Right: taken by Damian Dipinto.

Lastly, Rebirth was represented on the runway through vibrant colors, flowing fabrics and patterns from florals to prints. This section marked the completion of the transformation, a moment of spiritual awakening and self-acceptance. The looks captured the butterfly “ultimately embodying freedom, confidence and being comfortable with yourself and who you are,” shared Miller. The music featured banjo, cymbals, flute and violin, creating a soundscape of confidence. The models walked with a sense of individuality and confidence as they unveiled colorful and dramatic pieces — each one a statement of self-expression. 

Photographs taken by Sierra Desai. 

Through powerful performances and thoughtful curation, The Fashion Society delivered a compelling outlook on transformation, highlighting it as an inevitable and empowering journey of self-discovery that every audience member could relate to.

