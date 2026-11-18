This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is the season of change. The shock of cold air after blissful summer warmth, newly purchased cable-knit sweaters and the familiar imagery of falling leaves all signal the start of a new chapter. The season brings the excitement of pumpkin picking, apple cider drinking and, of course, candy eating. These are some of my favorite things, yet I have never been able to fully embrace this great season because, at its core, it represents change.

Humans are intrinsically connected to their environment. I often find that the condition of my city mirrors my own circumstances during this time of year. Like clockwork, as soon as the first crisp breeze brushes my cheeks, it feels as though the universe knows it’s time for change. I wish I were better at embodying it, like how the trees around me abscise their foliage, making room for new growth. Instead, I find myself in a cycle of marcescence, not abscission.

Marcescence is a biological phenomenon in which certain trees retain their dead leaves rather than shedding them. There is no single explanation for why these trees hold on to their foliage, though ecological and environmental factors play a meaningful role. Marcescence is not permanent; despite the plant’s determination to cling to its leaves, nature will eventually take its course, and the leaves will gently drift down, embarking on a new leg of their life cycle.

Upon reflection, I realized that marcescence captures the underlying dread that autumn carries on its crisp winds: How can I claim agency over my life and embrace change when I am still clutching the old, dead, flaky leaves of my past? Change is not something I can control; it will strike without mercy, with little regard for my preparedness. I can try to hold on to the remnants of my life before, but eventually, the unforgiving climate will force me to let go, whether I like it or not.

I have found this self-proclaimed season of change so difficult because, knowingly or not, I exert so much energy trying to hold on to my own dead leaves. Changing friendships, past relationships and family history all cling to my branches, reluctant to drift down and join their fallen brethren. For the tree, marcescence is not harmful; the leaves will eventually fall when the time comes, and the same is true for us. We can hold on for as long as we want, but time heals all, and eventually, the baggage we carry will be shed. While I know this to be true, I still find myself asking: Do I really want to spend my energy clinging to these brittle, lifeless reminders of my past? The answer, of course, is no.

This season, I have decided to confront my marcescence. Although holding on to the past is natural, and simply preserving old connections causes no immediate harm, I have decided to become an arborist, gradually trimming away my dead leaves. Being your own arborist is no easy task; it requires you to confront real, painful reminders of your past, but no one is better suited for the task than you. You are the only one who can recognize which leaves are long gone and which can linger a little longer. You are the only one who can trim off the dead without cutting into a perfectly healthy branch. You know your own tree best. The process is difficult, but necessary. Mitigating the effects of marcescence requires introspection that often goes unseen, leaving many unaware that the dead leaves on their branches are preventing space for new blooms.