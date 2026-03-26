Lyrics for Change: The Political Power of Musical Artists

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Recently, many of our favorite high-profile celebrities have come forward to share their political views and opinions, especially following the 2024 presidential election. From Super Bowl halftime performances to speeches at the Grammy Awards, artists are increasingly using their platforms to speak out against social injustices and political issues. Music and politics have historically gone hand in hand, with musicians working to shape conversations, raise awareness and use music as a means for social change. However, artists and celebrities show up in a variety of ways, some more productive than others.

One of the most recent displays on a global stage was the Super Bowl halftime performance by Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny. Beyond being an amazing show, it marked the first-ever Spanish-language Super Bowl performance. Bad Bunny incorporated symbolism and messaging throughout his set to highlight issues such as immigration and inequality. He used this highly televised opportunity, with billions of viewers tuned in, to draw attention to issues affecting not only his community, but so many Americans on the daily. At the same time, he left space for interpretation, encouraging viewers to think critically about the meaning behind the performance without lacking a clear message, all while showcasing his musical talent. Ultimately, Bad Bunny delivered a performance that not only raised the standard for Super Bowl halftime shows but also introduced countless viewers to political realities to reflect on.

Yet Bad Bunny does not stand alone in his decision to speak out against the Trump administration. At the recent Grammy Awards, many big-name artists also took the opportunity to voice their stances. Artists such as Olivia Dean, Kehlani, Billie Eilish and many others used the Grammy stage to express their opposition to the actions of ICE agents, particularly in response to the events that occurred in Minnesota.

This tradition of artists using their platforms for change is not a recent invention and has quite a long-standing history. One of my favorite artists, Bob Dylan, frequently used his music to speak out against war and promote peace (although I think Dylan himself would be a little disappointed if he was only remembered for this role). Through songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are A-Changin’,” released at the height of the Vietnam War, Dylan helped give voice to growing anti-war sentiment and calls for change.

Last year, I went to a Neil Young concert (I really hope our generation still knows who he is), and it was unforgettable. What stood out to me most was not Young’s worn-down voice paired with his beautifully played guitar, but the messaging he continuously reinforced throughout the performance. Young raised awareness about issues such as the challenges faced by smaller farmers, the importance of voting and climate change. He verbally expressed his views and support of specific organizations on stage, and even set up designated booths with more information and ways for fans to get involved.

Dylan and Young represent two vastly different ways artists can get involved in politics and raise awareness for the issues they are closest to, both lyrically and verbally. This is not to say that Young hasn’t also lyrically encapsulated his political stances, because he did so in songs such as “Ohio,” “Let’s Impeach the President” and many others. The greats aren’t just great because of their talent; they’re great because they are brave enough to stand up and continue fighting for what they believe in.

I would argue that a modern artist following in the footsteps of Dylan and Young is Billie Eilish. Eilish doesn’t just promote a message; she lives it. Last year, I was also fortunate enough to attend her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour in Atlanta, a great performance with stunning vocals. Yet, similar to Young’s concert, I didn’t leave with just the artist’s talent in mind. Eilish highlighted social and political issues both before the show through messaging around the venue and during her performance, making use of brief moments between songs. She also emphasized the steps she had taken to put on a show that was environmentally sustainable. From reducing the sale of single-use plastics to encouraging fans to bring and use reusable water bottles, she made a clear effort to minimize the environmental impact of her tour. She even partnered with REVERB to further these initiatives. Like Dylan, Eilish also incorporates political themes into her music. For example, Eilish’s song “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” addresses environmental destruction and the need for change.

The actions of these artists demonstrate a long-standing tradition of musical artists using their platforms to drive change. From Dylan’s lyrical impact on anti-war movements to Eilish’s everyday choices and the way she puts on performances that align with what she believes in, it is clear that artists are given a unique opportunity to inspire critical thought and use their music as a catalyst for social change.