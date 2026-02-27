Just Finished ‘Heated Rivalry’? Here’s Your Next Show: ‘Yuri!!! On Ice’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After completing the hit show “Heated Rivalry,” many fans are scrambling to figure out what to watch next. If you’re still craving rivals, skating, budding romance between Russian and Japanese men and even a Canadian named JJ, I have your next show: “Yuri!!! On Ice.”

“Yuri!!! On Ice” follows Japanese figure skater, Yuri Katsuki, after his humiliating defeat at the International Skating Union (ISU) Grand Prix Final. Following this loss, he returns to his hometown rink to sort out his feelings not only about his future, but also his relationship with figure skating. In the midst of his inner turmoil, he performs a recreation of a winning free skate program by his idol, Russian gold medalist Victor Nikiforov, from the past season. When the footage of this performance is uploaded online, it catches Victor’s eye, inspiring him to take the season off and become Yuri’s coach with the goal of leading him to victory at the next Grand Prix Final. As the story unfolds, viewers are introduced to new characters that both challenge and support Yuri on his journey to claim the ultimate title.

It’s a 12-episode series that begins after the completion of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics (hey, maybe they crossed paths with Shane and Ilya here) and follows the subsequent competitive skating season. Centering on the world of professional figure skating, the show doubles as a crash course in the sport — perfect for those looking to learn the difference between a salchow and an axel after the recently concluded 2026 Winter Olympics. If you’re worried about accuracy, the show uses a gorgeous art style originally designed by Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association (MAPPA), the animation studio behind “Jujutsu Kaisen” and “Attack on Titan Final Season.” The style is known for its thoroughly animated programs, rendered to capture the precision and fluidity of real figure skaters on the ice.

If you’re worried about not enjoying the genre based on prior experiences with anime, don’t fret. “Yuri!!! On Ice” takes a very refreshing perspective compared to many popular titles, even those within the sports-anime category. Instead of relying on the anxiety and suspense created by an antagonist’s actions to keep the audience hooked, “Yuri!!! On Ice” focuses on Yuri’s internal conflict and how it ripples outward to impact his relationships. The show touches on deeper topics like self-worth, depression, anxiety and low self-esteem, all with an overarching message of perseverance. It features a lovable cast of characters and revolves around a variety of relationships in Yuri’s life, extending beyond the romance between the two leads to explore his connections with friends, family and rivals within the competitive sphere.

Olympic skater Johnny Weir praised “Yuri!!! On Ice” for its realism, stating it looks further than the competition to touch on other elements of life. “ … (T)here’s so many good things from the figure skating world that … you wouldn’t know, but for us, the skaters, you see one storyline and you can see something from your life or your friend’s life.”

“Yuri!!! On Ice” is a heartwarming story full of fun twists and turns, while also inspiring viewers to chase their dreams and never give up. If you’re interested in watching the show (which, again, I highly recommend), you can find it on Crunchyroll, Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Youtube.