Is October Spooky Season or is it November? My Thoughts on Reducing Election Nerves

Every October, we jump into the autumnal Halloween spirit, putting pumpkins on our doorsteps, displaying skeletons and witches and trying the new seasonal Starbucks drinks. But for many Americans, it’s not the ghosts of Halloween that haunt them this year — it’s the political uncertainty looming in the future. With the November election creeping closer, spooky season doesn’t end with trick-or-treating; it only intensifies. The high stakes, divisive rhetoric and flood of misinformation can turn even the calmest of haunted house-goers into bundles of nerves. So, how can we focus on the Halloween fun rather than the frights of the ballot box?

To keep your election nerves in check, approach this season as calmly and mindfully as possible. Here are some ways to manage stress.

Limit Your News Consumption

Constantly refreshing your news feed can heighten anxiety, so try setting designated times to check election updates and sticking to reliable sources rather than doom-scrolling through social media.

Practice Self-Care

Like any stressful event, your mental and physical health should be prioritized. Whether it’s taking a walk, reading a book or hanging out with friends, make time for activities that help you unwind and make you feel good.

Get Involved

Channeling your nervous energy into action can help you feel empowered and motivated to make a difference. Volunteering for a campaign, canvassing or phone banking can remind you that you’re not just a passive observer — you’re part of the democratic process.

Make Plans for Election Night

Watching election results can feel like a slow-burn thriller, with each state’s results bringing a new, not always positive, twist. Having a plan for how you’ll spend the evening, such as hosting a watch party with friends or taking breaks from election updates, can help you manage the suspense.

Looking Beyond Election Day

Remember that elections are just one piece of the political puzzle! Democracy doesn’t end on Nov. 5. After Election Day, we still have opportunities to advocate for change, hold government officials accountable and continue the important conversations about our country’s future.

Although Halloween taps into our childhood fears of ghosts and goblins, the reality of political upheaval is much scarier for us adults. So, is October really the spookiest time of the year? Or is it November, with high-stakes elections and uncertain outcomes? Either way, you can make these next few weeks less of a horror movie by balancing your election worries with mindful engagement and plenty of self-care. Don’t succumb to fear! Whether it’s political or paranormal, leave the terror with Halloween.