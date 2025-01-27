The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2024 was the hardest year of my entire life. So, instead of moping around and dwelling on a year that I don’t really want to think about, here is how I am moving forward and turning 2025 into the year of my dreams. We’re just about one month into the year, and it’s already been a great one.

Waking Up Earlier

Notice how I didn’t say waking up early. Early doesn’t work for everyone, and that’s okay. Earlier can be tailored to any schedule. I believe that the key to a successful start to your day is one that is not rushed. Recently, waking up around 6 a.m. has been working for me. Here’s a look into my morning routine:

6:15 a.m. – My UGGs are on, and I step outside for a minute of fresh air in the cold. I take five deep breaths.

6:16 a.m. – I meditate for 10 minutes, letting my mind ground itself and setting intentions for the day.

6:30 a.m. – I brew my coffee, then I gua sha and ice roll my face (no wrinkles here!)

6:35 a.m. – I do a quick journal dump, putting one page of my thoughts onto a piece of paper (dreams, how my previous day was, goals for the day ahead, things I’m feeling anxious about, etc.).

6:45 a.m. – I read five pages of a book, making sure it’s one that motivates me. My current read is “A Course in Miracles” by Helen Schucman.

6:55 a.m. – I change and put on my gym clothes.

7:00 a.m. – I walk to the gym, listening to music that pumps me up.

7:15 a.m. – I do a 30-minute incline walk while watching Youtube.

7:45 a.m. – I do a 30-minute Pilates workout. I’m currently loving Form, a workout program by Sami Clarke.

8:00 a.m. – I shower and make breakfast.

Boom. You have already been so productive while feeling great, all before 8 a.m.! It’s not too hard to accomplish when you have a routine to follow that is not only effective but fun.

Eating Whole Foods

I have removed processed foods from my diet, and let me tell you, my life is changing. My thoughts are formed with much more clarity; I am in a happier mood and experience so much less worry. Here are some of my dietary staples:

Lean ground beef

Sweet potatoes

Peas or edamame

Organic chicken breast

Greens, greens, greens! (I love spring mix.)

Hustle Less, Rest More

Listen, I’m all for grinding to achieve your goals, but when you hustle too hard, you are bound to burn out. Take time each day to disconnect and put your phone away. Find a creative outlet to engage with, whether it’s journaling, taking walks, listening to music, reading or something else that helps you unwind. When I am working late at night and know that I can’t get anything done, I simply give myself permission to put my work aside and revisit it the next day when I’m in a clearer headspace.

Spending Time with a Good Guy

Stop going for the bad ones. Stop hooking up with people who are hurting you. Whether the good guy is your boyfriend or your guy best friend from back home — stop relying on men for external validation. Your confidence and self-worth come from within, and you are far too powerful to let anyone, especially a guy, take that away from you.

Having Faith

Regardless of whether or not you are conventionally religious, having an anchor to guide you and make you feel less alone will help you trust the path that you’re being led on. Maybe you find comfort in going to church, practicing spirituality, praying nightly or searching for signs in the universe from a deceased relative (I am always looking for signs from my grandmother). No matter what faith might mean to you, find what helps you believe in the magic of life because I promise you, it is out there.

Being Kind

Hold doors open for others. Don’t hold a grudge if someone is five minutes late. If someone is mean, rude or passive to you, respond with kindness. Smile at strangers. Buy the coffee of the person behind you at Dunkin’. We need more love in this world.

Miscellaneous

Finally, here are some additional 2025 ins that deserve to be mentioned:

Kitsch heatless curls

Dunkin’ Donuts Medium Roast K-Cups

Getting 7+ hours of sleep each night

Mouth tape (helps define jawline and correct breathing)

Castor oil

Hu chocolate

Non-cropped clothing

H&M jeans

Country music, especially Chris Stapleton

Pilates over super heavy lifting (but do what works for you!)

Calling someone you love every day

Sending “Happy Friday” texts to friends

Cooking nights at home

Brynley Joyner and Sydney Adams vlogs

Okay, that’s all. Happy 2025. I hope you can implement some of these ins to make your year spectacular. Love ya!