In Defense of the Romance Novel

Every year, it feels as though an ever-increasing number of people rediscover their love and passion for reading. Even in our chronically online cultural landscape, a growing bibliophile movement is emerging among Generation Z consumers. To understand the recent uptick in book sales worldwide, you simply need to look at the romance genre. The rise of BookTok has spurred self-proclaimed “non-readers” to flock to bookstores in droves, with a majority of viral content revolving around romance. Still, many within the book-loving community frown upon contemporary romance novels, reducing them to fluff pieces and tossing them aside in favor of “real” literature. As a connoisseur of the genre myself, I cannot help but resent how such criticism of this diverse genre discourages people from picking up books and revisiting the joy of reading.

While I have read my fair share of terrible romance books over the years, there is a certain reliability to the genre that I have always found endearing. The anxieties of life are constant, and the guaranteed happy endings of romance novels offer some respite amidst the chaos. There is comfort in knowing that the two main characters are going to meet, fall in love, encounter a few speed bumps and eventually find their way back to each other.

This simple narrative structure may be predictable, possibly even formulaic, but it works! You spend 300-odd pages (definitely longer if dipping your toes into the romantasy genre, a blend of romance and fantasy) falling in love with characters who are funny, quirky and, most importantly, relatable. Sure, you may know that the third-act breakup likely will not last long, but you are still devastated right alongside the protagonist. Romance authors have such a talent for crafting convincing characters that feel real, with experiences and traits that audiences can see themselves in. Obviously, some elements are fantastical. I don’t anticipate falling in love with a professional athlete or a renowned scientist anytime soon, but I keep reading because there are always pieces of the characters that I can relate to.

I have also heard plenty of noise about the inclusion of sex in the romance genre, colloquially known as “smut.” Critics frequently argue that this sexual content is overly explicit and indecent, with no real purpose. That description falls completely flat. Women have historically been repressed, especially in terms of expressing our sexuality, and the romance novel has emerged as a safe avenue to explore female desire.

The recent buzz surrounding Canadian streaming service Crave’s hockey romance series, “Heated Rivalry,” is a prime example of this. The show, adapted from a set of novels by author Rachel Reid, has received backlash accusing it of unnecessarily oversexualizing its central couple. A recurring question in press coverage has been why women are so drawn to a story about two NHL players falling in love. In an interview with Variety, creator and director Jacob Tierney stated, “I think that women are also, in real life and in culture, endlessly exposed to sexual violence. Seeing things like this, that are depictions ultimately of male vulnerability, can be very refreshing.” The romance genre has completely turned that expectation on its head, offering women the opportunity to reconfigure the way we view sex.

I can already hear the arguments from critics who insist that books must be challenging and intellectually stimulating in some way to be worthwhile, but I counter with a simple question: Is there not a place for both? Classic works that are mainstays in the literary world can exist alongside predictable, trope-heavy romance novels. As an English major, I can confidently say that there are some classics I don’t love (fingers crossed I never have to read “Dracula” again).

There is often a societal pressure for readers to appear intellectual through their book choice, but having fun and enjoying what you read is ultimately far more fulfilling. That said, classic literature is acclaimed for a reason. You should not feel intimidated by a novel simply because it seems to fall outside of your comfort zone. If you love romance, give Jane Austen or Emily Brontë a try. If you would rather stick to reading contemporary romance with language that is easier to digest, that’s completely fine, too. As long as people are reading, that’s what truly matters.