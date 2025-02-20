This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

When the TikTok ban took effect, mass hysteria set in as people were left with one question: what will I do with my time? On Jan. 18, TikTok was temporarily suspended, with the message, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S.” displayed on the screens of American users. Just moments after the ban, my friends broke into utter chaos. We hadn’t realized how much we relied on this platform for scrolling, socializing and more. What comes next?

Although the app returned just hours later, there is still looming uncertainty about its permanence. In the short time without it, I was at a loss. I now recognize how much of my day is consumed by scrolling on this “clock app.” It’s 2025. It’s time for a change. As a result, I have explored a number of hobbies, and you can do the same. Staying both intellectually and socially stimulated during this time is important. With a little dedication and extreme effort, you too can yo-yo like a professional.

Yo-Yo

The yo-yo originated in China around 500 BC and was originally designed for stress relief, consisting of a string tied around an axle. Today, it’s played with by tossing it down and praying that it comes back. The opportunities are endless; you can invent your own tricks and let that baby spin around the world. That’s honestly all that I managed to learn, so there might be an end to the opportunities. After several tries and hoping the yo-yo would find its rhythm with the flick of my wrist, I discovered that it just was not natural for me. I would rate this hobby a 5/10 for its lack of range.

Harmonica

After listening to various renditions of “Piano Man” by Billy Joel, I decided it was time to try the harmonica. It seemed like it could be an easy instrument to take up; naturally, it’s just breathing out different notes. Contrary to my belief, notes take time and practice to learn. Once I figured that out, I put the harmonica down and decided that humming works just as well. I would give the harmonica a 9/10 in the song, but a 4/10 in practice.

Reading

Instead of scrolling and reading bold text on my For You Page, I figured that books could get the job done. Similar to 15-second clips, I found that short story books are perfect for the Gen Z attention span. Particularly, I enjoyed “Someone Who Will Love You in All Your Damaged Glory” by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and “Everything I Know About Love” by Dolly Alderton. I know what you’re thinking — those are some long names for short story books. Nonetheless, these quips taught me a lot about friendship and love in a digestible format, both fiction and non-fiction. I would rate reading a 10/10 for the intellectual boost.

People-Watching

Even if you won’t admit it, I know most people find joy in being in public places and listening to public conversations, whether intentional or not. I challenge you to take people-watching to the next level: join the strangers’ conversation. More than people-watching, I call this people-sharing. There are plenty of opportunities that come from sitting down and chiming in. You can also consider it a form of exposure therapy for rejection. I would give people-sharing a 6/10 because the rejection didn’t get much easier, I learned.

Gardening

My roommates bought plants for our living room. It is the perfect way to turn your dorm into a home and take care of life, especially when living in a city. Gardening might be a bit of a stretch for potted plants, but I think it is a spectacular way to start exploring the possibility of life and responsibility. I first got into it when my roommate went on a trip and asked me to take care of them. I gave those plants more attention than any assignment in my academic career. Dorm gardening gets a 7/10 because I had to learn the hard way that you can’t water succulents every day.

Just Scroll Somewhere Else

Even if TikTok gets banned, there will still be Instagram Reels to scroll through and enjoy. Once that becomes a screen time issue, YouTube Shorts will definitely make you never want to explore the internet ever again. 10/10.