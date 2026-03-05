I Read the Whole “Game Changers” Series So You Don’t Have To: Part 1

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spoiler alert: The following article contains information about the characters and plot of the “Game Changers” series.

After finishing “Heated Rivalry” on HBO Max, I decided that I wanted to consume every possible piece of media related to the series … which, of course, led me to the books. So far, I’ve read the first three, and here are my thoughts:

“Game Changer”

Rating: 6.5/10

“Game Changer” is the first book in Rachel Reid’s fictional “Game Changers” series. It follows Scott Hunter, a closeted professional hockey player for the New York Admirals. During a tough season, he meets smoothie shop employee Kip Grady by chance. As they start dating behind the scenes, Scott begins to play better than ever, giving the Admirals a shot at winning the Stanley Cup. But as their relationship progresses, the two men struggle to navigate the challenges (especially Kip, who feels like Scott’s dirty secret since they are constantly sneaking around). If you’ve watched the show, this storyline first appears in Episode 3, “Hunter,” and fully concludes in Episode Five, “I’ll Believe in Anything.”

“Game Changer” is an easily digestible queer romance story that leans into some popular tropes of the genre, including a hidden relationship between an openly gay man and a closeted man. This dynamic leads to some tension and feelings of being unwanted, which are later resolved as their love is ultimately proven through a grand gesture. I adored Scott’s public coming-out scene with his best friends, Eric Bennett, Greg Huff and Carter Vaughan. It’s one of the few personal coming-out moments we see from a main character in the series, and it accurately captures the fear, anxiety and eventual relief that come with finally getting to be yourself. The plot solely touches the experience of being queer in a traditionally homophobic sport and the fear that is paired with coming out, which is still an important story to tell, but compared to later novels in the series, this installment feels like one of the weaker entries.

“Heated Rivalry”

Rating: 8.5/10

“Heated Rivalry” is the second book in the “Game Changers” series and follows the romance between NHL stars Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. Unlike “Game Changer,” which unfolds over a shorter period, this novel follows both men throughout the entirety of their professional careers, spanning over a decade. Shane Hollander, captain of the Montreal Voyageurs, struggles with internalized homophobia, self-imposed perfectionism and the fear that he’s growing far too attached to Rozanov. Conversely, Ilya Rozanov, captain of the Boston Bears, wrestles with difficult family dynamics, complicated feelings toward his home country of Russia and the constant need to prove himself, all while falling deeper for Hollander (and his freckles). On top of this, the men have been pitted against each other as rivals since before their rookie season, adding another layer of taboo to their complex relationship.

This novel is a great way to gain insight into the thoughts and feelings Shane and Ilya experience during the events of the television show. Seeing their inner emotions allows for a deeper understanding of who these characters truly are. I was admittedly disappointed that the show’s director, Jacob Tierney, decided to omit a scene between Ilya and the Boston Bears’ new defensemen, Ryan Price. In the novel, Ilya helps Ryan through flight anxiety while traveling to a game, showcasing a softer side of him that we do not often see on screen. On top of that, Reid also does a phenomenal job portraying Shane’s neurodivergence in a way that was neither negative nor a “problem” to solve, just simply a part of him. Reid’s choice not to include a fairytale ending was very poignant as well, as this conclusion feels more reflective of the current realities that queer people in sports face. Even the epilogue isn’t particularly happy, as the couple continues to hide their relationship while announcing the Irina Foundation. The novel also includes a short story: Hayden’s first time officially meeting Ilya as Shane’s boyfriend. This insertion masterfully highlights the external pressure surrounding how Shane and Ilya’s relationship is perceived by others, while showcasing the intense love Hayden has for his friend. It was a great addition and a hilarious read.

“Tough Guy”

Rating: 7.5/10

“Tough Guy,” the third installment in the series, shifts focus to defenseman and enforcer Ryan Price following his trade to the Toronto Guardians. Isolated from friends and family, trying to find his place within an unwelcoming team and newly diagnosed with severe anxiety, Ryan finds himself struggling both professionally and personally. A night out leads to an unexpected reunion with his past crush, Fabian Salah. There’s instant chemistry between the two, and Fabian is more than happy to introduce Ryan to Toronto’s gay scene. There’s only one problem: Fabian hates hockey. As old feelings resurface and new ones develop, Ryan must not only confront his mental health, but also his wavering satisfaction playing hockey.

The story itself presents a different perspective than previous novels: Ryan Price is fully out as a gay man, meaning his central conflict does not revolve around his sexuality, which is a refreshing change. Instead, his struggles stem from his severe anxiety, resentment toward his job and sense of loneliness, distinctly separating this story from the other two romances. I appreciate that “Tough Guy” offers an authentic look at the less glamorous side of professional hockey, but I wish the romantic conflict was better paced.

This story has a strong start, but falls flat toward the end. There are two main points of conflict impacting Ryan and Fabian’s relationship: Ryan’s anxiety and Fabian’s hatred of hockey. Once they start dating, Ryan’s anxiety no longer acts as a barrier because they communicate too well. Their concerns are addressed almost immediately, not leaving any room for the reader to feel uneasy. Similarly, for nine chapters, their relationship feels strong despite a fundamental issue: Fabian doesn’t like Ryan playing hockey. The issue finally explodes into a fight, resulting in a major breakup … with only two chapters remaining. The ultimate conflict and resolution felt rushed. With a more gradual buildup to the escalation that takes place in the last two chapters, the ending could have packed a far more seamless punch.

So far, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed these three stories, and I am excited to see what happens next!