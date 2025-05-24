The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I like to joke that “midterm season” spans almost the entirety of the academic semester. It always seems like I have an exam just around the corner, and the moment one is over, I find myself studying for the next one. After taking way too many exams in my first two semesters in college, here are some study tips that worked for me and might work for you, too:

Use the whole semester

Cramming the night before a test is never fun. The stress of knowing your exam is the very next day, combined with the exponentially increasing tiredness you experience as the night progresses, makes it costly and ineffective.

I prefer to study throughout the semester instead of trying to cram all of my studying into the day or two before my exam. Here’s how I do it:

I write a list of everything I want to do to study (e.g., rewrite lecture notes, take textbook notes, make a Knowt set, present the lecture slides to a friend, review homework assignments, etc.).

I divide my study methods into two categories. One category encompasses the more time-consuming methods (which typically take over two hours) and the less time-consuming (which take less than two hours). I plan to use the more time-consuming methods during the semester to spread them out and save the less time-consuming methods for the days leading up to the exam.

I block out time to study in my Google Calendar. Whenever I have time between classes, work, and club meetings, I pick a study method and a chapter or topic to study.

I always stay ahead of my study schedule. Life happens, and I always want to be prepared!

Ask the professor

Professors use different instructional methods, such as lectures, textbooks, articles and videos. Reviewing every piece of content can feel overwhelming and sometimes impossible, so I choose one or two mediums to focus on when studying.

Professors give you a condensed study guide in some classes, but in others, it is up to you to determine which information is most important for the exam. In the latter case, I often take time after class or email my professors asking them, “What is the most effective way to study for your exams?” Their response usually helps me to know what to focus on and how to study for the exam. Some professors have told me to review the slides to prepare for the exam, while others said that reworking the lesson exercises is the best way to study. One of my professors even went so far as to provide extra resources to prepare me for the exam! Never be afraid to ask questions and advocate for what you need.

Use online tools

In today’s day and age, there are many different resources and tools online to help you study. Here are a few of my favorites:

Knowt: An alternative to Quizlet, Knowt uses a flashcard-style learning method to help users remember terms and definitions.

ChatGPT: ChatGPT can be used in many ways when it comes to studying, but I like to upload my notes into ChatGPT and ask it to quiz me on the content!

Goodnotes: Goodnotes can be a lifesaver when rewriting notes or redrawing diagrams if you have an iPad.

NotebookLM: Google’s AI-powered service, NotebookLM, can turn your notes into podcasts. This makes studying at the gym, walking to class or even in the shower easy!

Seek out tutoring

Even with all of the course materials and online resources in the world, there might be some courses that are still really challenging. Luckily, Northeastern offers a variety of free tutoring services. Through Knack, students can get free peer tutoring for many undergraduate courses in one-on-one or group settings. The College of Science and the College of Engineering offer additional peer tutoring services for select classes. These all come at no cost, so take advantage of these services if you think you would benefit!