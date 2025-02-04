How to Enjoy Valentine’s Day As a Single Girl 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

February 14th can be a tough day for some. By ‘some,’ I mean us single girls. Watching couples stroll hand in hand, exchange flowers and heart-shaped chocolate boxes and post photos of each other on their Instagram stories can sometimes feel like a slap in the face. But you can’t let this bring you down or ruin your vibe! Being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you have to sit in your dorm room or apartment, scrolling through social media and pretending it’s just another day.

In reality, it’s the perfect excuse to romanticize your life, have fun and remind yourself that you deserve as much love and appreciation as everyone else! Here are some ideas to make the most of Valentine’s Day, with no significant other required.

Treat Yourself!

Be your own Valentine! Who says you need someone to spoil you when you can do so yourself? Whether self-care means pampering or indulging, make this day about you:

Go full-on spa mode! Put on a face mask, paint your nails, take a bubble bath and throw on your comfiest pajamas. Extra points if you listen to your favorite music.



Buy yourself Valentine’s treats! Flowers? Chocolates? Pizza? Whatever you want, go for it. You deserve nice things and there’s no rule about someone else having to buy them for you.



Go on a solo date! Get a fancy coffee, go to your favorite bookstore or take a scenic walk through Boston Common (if it’s not too cold)! You can also go to the Museum of Fine Arts; don’t forget that Northeastern students get in for free!



See a movie! If you’re feeling a bit more festive (or maybe a little unhinged), go watch the movie “Heart Eyes” that is showing at the Boston Common AMC. It’s a horror movie about a masked killer who terrorizes couples every Valentine’s Day. Pretty fitting.



Have a ‘Galentine’s’ Party!

Who needs a Valentine when you have your girls? Turn February 14th into a celebration of girlhood and friendship by hosting a Galentine’s Day party!

Potluck and Movie Night! Decorate your dorm or apartment in all things pink and red, bake some heart-shaped cookies and pick a lineup of rom-coms (or anti-romance movies, whatever the vibe is.)



Secret Valentine’s Gift Exchange! Like Secret Santa, but with cute Valentine’s gifts! Or, make it even more fun by doing a White Elephant exchange! Single girls have an advantage in White Elephant: the only things getting stolen will be their gifts, not their hearts.



Dinner or dessert with the girls! Gather your friends and hit up a nice restaurant to get dinner or dessert. Cheesecake Factory would be the literal perfect place.



Spread Love to Others

Just because you don’t have a significant other doesn’t mean you can’t spread love in other ways! There’s something really fulfilling about making someone else’s day just a little better.

Random acts of kindness! Compliment a stranger, write a nice message on a lecture hall whiteboard or pay for the coffee of the person behind you in line.



Call a family member or old friend! A simple “Hey, just wanted to say I love you and appreciate you,” can really make their day.



Volunteer in the community! If you’re feeling extra generous, spend the day giving back! This could be helping at a food bank, volunteering at an animal shelter or finding local opportunities around Boston.



Final Thoughts

Valentine’s Day does not have to be dreadful just because you’re single. Actually, it can be even better because there’s no pressure to buy the perfect gift or plan the best date ever. You have the power to celebrate how you want, whether that be by spoiling yourself, having fun with friends or spreading love to others. Make February 14th about you! <3