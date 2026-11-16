This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is a time of adjustment. Whether you’re acclimating to a new class schedule, learning to live away from home or simply getting used to making yourself wake up before noon, you’re constantly adapting to new routines and expectations. I personally had to adjust to an environment where I didn’t excel as easily as I had before.

I spent my first year of college at a small university in upstate New York, where nearly 70% of the students were male, before transferring to Northeastern University. Since I had graduated early from high school, I was one of the youngest students on campus and one of the few women. The circumstances often led to situations where I was left doubting my abilities, whether during group projects with only men, when my ideas were repeatedly shut down, or in instances when people seemed to see my age before they saw me. I began to compare my academic abilities to those of others. I would do everything I could to prepare for an exam and still not perform as well as my friends. Eventually, I started questioning my intelligence, wondering whether having to work so hard meant I was not actually smart. I felt alone in these thoughts until I realized that what I was experiencing had a name: imposter syndrome.

Once I defined what I was feeling, I started to recognize the negative patterns shaping my thinking. I realized how often I let self-doubt and comparison to others consume my thoughts during academic situations, like exams or presentations. So, I discussed it with the people I am most comfortable with — my parents. I explained that I felt like I was doing everything I could, but nothing was ever enough. They reminded me that this belief was all in my head and that everyone learns differently. Some students can study without much effort, while others need more time and preparation. They reassured me that I had worked incredibly hard to get where I was and that I deserved to be there. They encouraged me to get out of my head and recognize that building confidence in myself was more than half the hurdle. One of the most crucial parts of that process is learning to separate how you feel about your abilities from the evidence of what you have actually accomplished. My parents helped me experiment with new study strategies and different ways to ease my mind when I was struggling. As I gradually started to regain my confidence, everything began to change.

Confiding in my parents was the biggest step I took toward overcoming imposter syndrome. Because opening up to them helped me feel less alone and reminded me that I didn’t have to handle it all by myself, my first piece of advice for anyone experiencing imposter syndrome is to talk to someone you trust. Keeping these feelings to yourself can make them harder to work through, while sharing them with someone else can help you realize that you don’t have to carry that burden alone.

Another practice that helped me was keeping what I called my “memory box.” I would collect small objects in a simple shoebox that reminded me of happy moments, including notes and cards from my friends and family, college acceptance letters, event tickets and pictures. Whenever the box filled up, I would take some time to sift through its contents and remind myself of all the amazing things I have in my life.

Going on walks was another way I learned to manage my feelings of self-doubt, thanks to a recommendation from my mom. Whenever I had free time, I would walk laps around campus, sometimes several times a day. I enjoyed walking both on my own and with a friend. Spending time outside gave me a chance to calm my mind and reset. On days when I couldn’t go for a walk, I would read a book instead. Finding activities that gave my brain a break and helped redirect my attention away from negative thoughts made a significant difference.

I recently listened to a short podcast episode called “Moment 43” from Steven Bartlett’s “The Diary of a CEO” that changed my mindset. In the episode, Bartlett reframed imposter syndrome as a natural part of growth. He suggested that feelings of self-doubt are a sign that you are challenging yourself by stepping into unfamiliar situations where you may feel like an imposter. As he put it, “For me, what people call imposter syndrome isn’t evidence that you’re in the wrong situation, one that you aren’t supposed to be in; it’s clear proof that you’re in the right one, you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be.”

This made me realize that feeling like an imposter is something I should seek out rather than try to avoid. Overcoming imposter syndrome means learning to channel your self-doubt to push yourself and grow. If you have experienced imposter syndrome, know that you do not need to feel like you belong in a room to deserve to be in it. Be patient with yourself. Confidence develops as you continue to challenge yourself and recognize how far you have come. Ultimately, imposter syndrome may be something you contend with for the rest of your life. The goal is not to eliminate those feelings completely, but to learn how to use them to fuel personal growth.