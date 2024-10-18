How Pop Culture Reflects Election Anxiety in 2024

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

The 2024 election season is in full swing, and the electoral votes for both political parties are looking very close. Many swing states are up for grabs, and the candidates are doing all they can to gain support. With uncertainty surrounding the results, pop culture is reflecting the political tension.

Psychology in Politics

Election anxiety is real. It arises from a sense of uncertainty about our future circumstances influenced by political events. An American Psychological Association survey showed that 70% of adults experienced high levels of stress leading up to the 2020 election. In managing election anxiety, many people lean on pop culture, using entertainment as a distraction or as a way to make serious topics less daunting, thereby reducing its negative impact on one’s state of mind.

Political Satire

Political satire is on the rise. After the presidential debate between President Biden and Former President Trump, viewership among adults ages 18 to 49 for “The Daily Show” increased by 23% from the average. “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” is another popular choice on the political scale. Political satires are a media outlet that younger demographics can lean on to alleviate stress and break down election topics.

Social Media

Not only are citizens anxious about the election results, but candidates are also doing everything possible to garner support and pull ahead in this tight race. In September, President Trump brought out social media influencer Bryce Hall on stage at one of his rallies. With Hall’s endorsement, Trump attempts to appeal to the younger demographic.

Bryce Hall endorses Donald Trump

Vice President Harris is no different. Her administration is utilizing TikTok to appeal to adolescents. With memes that use Gen Z slang and viral Tiktok audios, the official account for the Harris campaign, Kamala HQ, had already gathered 4.6 million followers when I wrote this article. Harris has also gone on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, which is Spotify’s second-biggest podcast.

Music

People of all ages listen to music, and with extensive fan armies, you can’t deny the impact musicians have. Many artists have come out with endorsements and used their platforms to promote voter engagement. In 2023, musician Taylor Swift used Instagram to encourage her 283 million followers to vote. In the hour following her post, Vote.org reported a 1,226% increase in participation. The 35,252 new registrations on that day were the most since 2020 and represented a 23% increase over the previous year. The number of registered 18-year-olds more than doubled compared to 2022.

Swift’s massive influence on voter registration illustrates how pop culture mobilizes young voters, increasing political engagement and anxiety. As more people register and the stakes rise, fans and casual listeners alike feel the weight of their decisions. The urgency to act, compounded by social media pressure, can amplify feelings of election anxiety.

Pop culture reflects and responds to the political anxiety characterizing the 2024 election season. As political satire gains traction, social media strategies evolve and music stars rally their fan bases, the intertwining of entertainment and politics becomes increasingly apparent. This convergence highlights the influence of entertainment on political engagement and underscores the growing role of pop culture in shaping our collective consciousness during a time of uncertainty.