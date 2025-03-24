How I Stayed Sane This Winter: 6 Tips

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days get shorter and temperatures drop, the winter months can take a toll on both our physical and mental health. However, I learned that with the right strategies in place, it is possible not only to survive the winter, but to thrive in it.

Here are six tips to help you make the most of next winter:

1. Get Moving

Exercise is one of the best ways to combat the winter blues. Physical activity releases endorphins, which can boost mood and help reduce the stress we experience as Northeastern students.

Even if it’s too cold to go outside for a run, there are plenty of indoor activities to substitute. Consider running on a treadmill at the gym, or my personal favorite this season: hot yoga.

2. Seek Out Natural Light

We all know that Vitamin D is essential for our bodies.

I’m sure there are plenty of natural ways to get it without taking supplements, but I’ve found the easiest approach is to suck it up, bundle up for warmth and go for a walk.

For example, a quick stroll during my hour-long co-op lunch break has made a huge difference in my happiness!

3. Stay Social

Winter can make it tempting to hibernate indoors, but staying socially connected is another key to maintaining physical and mental health.

Whether it’s an elaborate weekend plan with friends or a simple last-minute text to grab lunch or study together, staying social in the cold should be a priority for every college student. Saying this helped me stay sane this winter would be a massive understatement.

4. Maintain a Routine

These months can drastically disrupt your routine, like when the weather is harsh and the last thing you want to do is complete your Sunday grocery run to Trader Joe’s.

However, I’ve found it important to maintain a consistent schedule. Set regular-ish wake-up times, mealtimes and bedtime routines to keep your body and mind on track. This can help make the days feel more manageable, and not like they are slowly drifting away from you.

5. Give Yourself a Break

That being said, take the time to be kind to yourself and rot every once in a while. The winter is hard on our bodies, and we all have days that feel off, which is something I have learned to be at peace with!

It’s completely okay to indulge in a comfort meal, lie in bed on your phone for an extended period — whatever helps you unwind. If you don’t allow yourself time to rest and recharge, the winter blues will only get worse.

6. Practice Gratitude

How beautiful is it that the world changes?

Yes, winter can feel like a long, dark tunnel leading to warmth. But take a moment to notice how the leaves change color, then slowly fall to the ground, until the branches are covered in snow. Not everywhere in the world gets to experience this (coming from a California girl who always wished for a white Christmas), and it makes the warmer months so much more special!

I hope you can implement at least one of these six tips into your next winter survival kit, and that it helps you as much as it has helped me.