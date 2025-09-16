How I Adjusted to Northeastern

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reflecting on my first two years at Northeastern University, I realize that my experience hasn’t been exactly what I expected. However, I don’t mean this negatively. I knew, more or less, what I was signing up for, but I have been learning something new every day since I arrived here.

Northeastern offers an atypical college experience; you can’t fully understand it unless you’ve lived it. A defining part of Northeastern’s brand is its commitment to experiential education. This includes a wide variety of study abroad opportunities and a highly ranked co-op program, which initially drew me to apply. Still, a lot went unsaid when figuring out if Northeastern was the right fit. There is a sense of disillusionment surrounding the co-op process that many students can relate to.

The co-op program presents an amazing opportunity to work full-time for six months and gain real-world experience without simultaneously juggling the demands of classes. However, the transition from the classroom to the workplace can feel abrupt and difficult to prepare for as a college student. Maintaining relationships with those on different schedules is a challenge; working full-time makes it hard to see friends who are taking classes, studying for exams and operating on different timelines entirely. Priorities inevitably shift, and it is easy to forget that your internship is just six months and only one chapter of your life.

Something else that has been normalized is people constantly coming and going. Whether it’s a semester abroad or a co-op in another city, spending all four years with your college friends is not as common as you might think.

Adjusting to life at Northeastern hasn’t always been easy, especially when navigating constant change that can feel overwhelming at times. This created pressure to always stay busy and be productive simply because I thought I had to. Over time, I’ve learned the value of slowing down and prioritizing myself, which has helped me to enjoy my own company. Making time for the things that bring me joy has allowed me to maintain one of the best work-life balances I’ve ever had. One of my favorite activities is reading at the Boston Public Library, and now that the weather is warmer, I’ve taken my books to the Commons. I have also prioritized going to the gym consistently, which has helped me feel healthier and more connected with myself. Learning to put myself first has been one of the most important and unexpected lessons of my college experience so far.

Northeastern has taught me that a little discomfort is a part of growth, whether it’s figuring out LinkedIn culture or battling the impostor syndrome that comes with applying to co-ops. Everything that makes the Northeastern experience feel overwhelming at first has, in its own way, pushed me to become more independent, confident and grounded. I may not have a “traditional” college experience, but I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else.