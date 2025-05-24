Hot Girl vs. Soft Girl Summer: Can We Have Both in 2025?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Summer 2025 is approaching fast, and I already know what it could look like for me. I’ll be working full-time, which means early mornings, packed weekdays and a schedule that doesn’t leave much time to just chill.

So, you would think that would naturally push me into full “soft girl summer” mode. And to be fair… I wouldn’t mind it. I could spend my weekends watching comfort movies and TV shows, scrolling on TikTok for hours, playing The Sims like it’s my job and just staying in an overall chill, homebody zone. That sounds like peace, honestly.

To me, soft girl summer is about relaxing. It’s recharging after a long shift, keeping my circle small, avoiding stress and drama and simply letting myself be. No pressure to constantly be doing the most. Just being comfortable, content and cozy.

But at the same time?

Something in me is like… what if we embraced a little “hot girl summer” too?

Because yes, I will be working, but that doesn’t mean I can’t also show up and show out. I still want to dress up, go out with my friends, maybe flirt a little, take pictures and make memories I’ll be laughing about in September. I still want to go for spontaneous late-night drives, wear outfits that make me feel like that girl and say yes when the group chat asks, “Who’s down to go out tonight?”

Hot girl summer doesn’t have to be chaotic or irresponsible; it just means putting yourself first and choosing confidence, energy and joy (and maybe just a little chaos). It’s waking up early for work and staying out late every now and then because the vibe is too good to miss. It’s budgeting wisely while still indulging in a weekly treat. It’s making sure your to-do list is handled and still planning a beach day or a girls’ night.

So yeah, technically, I could lean into one or the other. I could pick soft girl summer and live the quiet, cozy life. Or I could go full hot girl mode and be outside every weekend. But honestly? Why choose?

This summer, I’m doing both. I’ll work full-time, keep my goals in sight and take care of myself. But I’ll also glam up when I feel like it, say yes to plans, take pictures when the lighting hits just right and make space for fun. Some nights I’ll be in bed playing The Sims until 2 a.m. Other nights, I’ll be out with friends, partying and making memories. Both are valid. Both are real. Both are me.

This summer, I don’t need to pick one lane. I can have the best of both worlds: a soft, chill, self-care summer and a fun, confident, outside-when-I-feel-like-it summer. One nurtures me, the other hypes me up. And I need both.

So don’t be surprised if you catch me looking effortlessly cute at work and turning heads at brunch, or journaling in the morning and taking mirror selfies at night. This summer, I’m showing up for every version of myself.

Because the duality? That’s the whole point.