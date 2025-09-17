Goodbye, Boston: Top 5 Places I’ll Miss The Most

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Since graduating, my sadness about leaving Boston has deepened. Over the past four years, I’ve experienced some of the most challenging times of my life, yet this city is also home to many of my happiest memories. I will greatly miss the relationships I’ve formed, as well as the places that have become central to my daily life. As I reflect on my time here, I want to share a few of my favorite places in Boston that will always be special to me, no matter where I go next, as random and silly as they may seem.

1) The Symphony Road Garden/Benches

My roommate and I have spent countless sunsets and late nights on the benches of the mini garden at the corner of Symphony Road and St. Stephen Street. Sometimes we’d head over to get some fresh air and end up sitting and laughing together for an hour, not even realizing how much time had passed. Other times, I would sit alone, sipping on a coffee, listening to music or calling my parents to check in. The best time to be there, though, is around 9:30 p.m. on a Thursday, as everyone makes their way to OHE — it’s perfect for people-watching.

2) Oakleaf Cakes Bake Shop

During the fall semester of my freshman year, I started working as a barista at Oakleaf, and I still pick up a shift from time to time. As a nervous first-year student struggling to socialize, I found amazing friends in my co-workers, who made Oakleaf feel like a community rather than just a customer service job. I’ve spent countless hours at Oakleaf — most of which have been off-shift — chatting with co-workers or doing homework in the back office. When I was going through a breakup and couldn’t stand the sadness of being alone, I sat inside Oakleaf, venting to my bosses who offered emotional support and, more importantly, warm, delicious soup that soothed my aching heart.

3) Rev’d Indoor Cycling

I started taking spin classes at Rev’d during my sophomore year. Although Marino is free, it felt too crowded and male-dominated, so Rev’d became my go-to for incorporating fitness into my routine. Rev’d classes turned working out into more than an awesome, stress-relieving dance party — they also challenged me. Going consistently allowed me to gauge my physical capabilities and set goals to improve my fitness. The Rev’d trainers are fabulous, and their motivational attitudes helped me build self-confidence and shift into a healthier mindset on hard days. After attending more than 200 sessions over the last three years, I’ve become stronger and more self-assured.

4) Gyroscope

During my sophomore and junior years, my roommate and I had a tradition of getting Gyroscope weekly. The food never missed, and the loyalty stamp cards made it one of the most wallet-friendly restaurants on the Northeastern stretch of Huntington — every ninth meal is free, and you can even use the stamp card at other restaurants owned by the same company (which we also did, frequently). We went so often that the employees who made our plates started to feel like silly side characters in our lives. Eventually, they began to recognize us and slip us extra stamps; once, they even let us keep our full cards after we redeemed them for free meals.

5) The Reflecting Pool at the Christian Science Plaza

The second-best spot for people-watching is next to the Symphony Garden benches. When I first moved to Boston, I was stunned by the beauty of the reflecting pool. I couldn’t believe something so breathtaking was just down the street from my apartment. After all these years, the allure has worn down, but I still love walking by every day and sitting with my roommate while we contemplate with a view. I’ll even miss the disappointment of strolling past in late fall, only to notice that the pool has been drained for the winter.

I’ll miss Boston immensely, but these five places will stay with me the most for the laughter, happiness and memories they brought me. As I enter a new chapter, I hope every Northeastern undergrad discovers the places in Boston that make them the happiest and cherishes them as much as I have mine.