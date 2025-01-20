Giving Thanks: Why Gratitude Matters More Than Ever

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Two months have passed since the results of the presidential election were announced. The outcome told a story that has become all too familiar, serving as a stark reminder that America, as a nation, is still not ready to welcome the leadership of women. As the country braces for an impending period of change, many struggle with moving forward in the divisive aftermath of Election Day. Consumed by a cacophony of emotions, coming to a place of acceptance has been a daunting challenge over the past several weeks, and maintaining hope has been even more difficult.

As the transfer of power looms, many Americans, myself included, must confront an internal reckoning: a necessary reflection on what a second Trump administration means for our future and, more importantly, how we will choose to respond as the inevitable unfolds. In such times, when the weight of uncertainty feels almost suffocating, creating space for gratitude is essential.

Gratitude has become a lost art, a seemingly obsolete practice in a climate of division. Oftentimes, it can be mistaken for passive acceptance, but when exercised with intention, it takes a much more powerful form. In the face of dejection, gratitude grounds us in what remains true, valuable and cherished — a reminder of what is worth fighting for. It is particularly crucial to express thanks when it feels as though there is little to be grateful for. A meaningful tool for resilience in times of uncertainty, gratitude allows us to uncover the pockets of light that are present even in the darkest days, equipping us with the strength to face our struggles.

After all, gratitude is inextricably connected with hope, forming the powerful precursor to action. Acknowledging the beauty in the world allows us to better appreciate what we have, thus fueling hope: faith in the potential for positive progress and a better future ahead. Without gratitude, there is little to motivate our fight. We must show gratitude for our world before we can change it. We must be thankful for the love around us before we can spread it. Gratitude is the spark that illuminates what is worth fighting for amidst the darkness, while hope drives the pursuit of the better world that we envision. Together, the two inspire us to do the work and continue to push boundaries in the name of change.

When faced with political outcomes that seem to unravel progress, it is easy to feel overwhelmed by heartache and consumed by an insurmountable sense of powerlessness. In those moments, it can feel as though change is only achieved in the most visible forms. Though the weight of despair can make it seem as though anything short of protesting in the streets is insufficient, quieter acts lay the groundwork, planting the seeds that blossom to make a tangible difference.

Change often begins in small, softer moments. As I lay my head on the chest of another, feeling the steady rhythm of her heartbeat, I am thankful for ears, the most fundamental parts of us that not only hear but understand. In a world where queerness has increasingly become a political battleground, I am deeply grateful for the ability to counter hatred not with force but with love. To love openly, to exist fully, is a radical act in itself, one that stands in protest to the forces that seek to subdue us. In this way, gratitude drives a commitment to living authentically in a world that needs our truth more than ever.

It is not abnormal to fear for the future. It is natural to be overwhelmed by emotion in times of change and uncertainty. Sit in what you feel, but resist the urge to be undone by it. The next four years will undoubtedly present hardship, but we owe it to ourselves to continue looking toward a brighter future. By redirecting our attention to the good that still surrounds us, we are fueled with stamina to combat the hatred. In the most challenging times, gratitude is an act of strength: a recognition of the beauty we are responsible for protecting. Gratitude reminds us of what we cherish and the work that lies ahead to preserve it.

While I grieve for the nation that could have been, I refuse to abandon the values that fuel my fight in the face of adversity. I will continue to believe in the importance of compassion, that love always rises above fear and, above all, in the enduring power of gratitude.

For the next four years, we will find slivers of joy in every corner life has to offer. We will celebrate even the smallest achievements, recognizing that each win is a step forward, and minimize the time spent dwelling on setbacks. We will continue to live authentically, loudly and colorfully, using our voices whenever possible. Above all, we will move forward with mindsets of abundance rather than scarcity.

We have a duty to ourselves and each other to let our gratitude fuel our determination rather than surrender to despair. Uplift the hope and goodness that exists all around us. Practicing gratitude may very well be one of our most potent forms of resistance.