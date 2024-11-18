The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know I was not the only person who woke up on Wednesday, Nov. 6 with an impending sense of doom. It was easy to stay in bed and doomscroll through social media and lament the state of our country. This election was historic, and for the first time in nearly 20 years, a single party controls all three branches of government. For many of us, this spells total disaster, and undoubtedly, many rights will be stripped away with this majority.

Reproductive rights are one of the most controversial issues faced by the country, and with these numbers, these rights will be in jeopardy for many people in the country. Abortion rights are human rights. It is not simply about the act of getting an abortion: these laws directly affect the healthcare and well-being of women around the country. People die every day without access to sufficient medical care, and those rights are high up on the agenda of things to strip away.

However, after further reflection, there is no use in lying in our beds and mourning the country we once had. This is our country, and now we have a call to action. Not every state will have abortion rights stripped away, and those of us privileged enough to live in them need to get involved in ways that we might not have before. Here are a few ways to mobilize in these distressing times.

DONATE

If you are privileged enough to have disposable income right now, find an abortion charity to donate to. These funds are essential right now and will become more so as abortion rights are stripped away. Many organizations around the country are set up to help women in need of abortions and are in hostile climates.

The Roe Fund is a charity operating out of Oklahoma dedicated to helping women get the resources they need. Oklahoma has one of the strictest abortion policies in the country, and it is virtually impossible to get an abortion there. The Roe Fund partners with out-of-state clinics and helps these women get to these places and also helps them financially as well. Due to the current climate, they are refusing volunteers out of fear of violence.

Organizations like these are across the country and desperately need financial help so they can continue their vital work. However, some charities are more locally focused. You can donate directly to people who need abortions if you find local support networks. These networks help women in need more directly and are similarly vital. If you have anything to give, now is the time to provide it.

LEARN

We are in a terrifying media era. The news is so divided, and “fake news” runs rampant. Many young people get their information from social media, which is often dangerously simplified. Research your exact situation. Does your state have an abortion restriction, and if so, how stringent is it? What is the exact week when abortion becomes illegal? This information is vital to find out how you can help.

The Center for Reproductive Rights has a map where you can see the laws laid out by state. Find your state and research what that means for your rights. Along these lines, research your politicians. How do the lawmakers in your state feel about abortion? It is vital to be informed and educated on these issues so you can help people and participate in discourse without spreading false information.

SHOW UP and SPEAK OUT

Now is the time for our voices to be heard. Find local advocacy groups and coalitions and join them. Stay updated on what is happening in your area. If there’s a march, go to it. Now is not the time to be scared. We are in a very real situation where women’s rights are becoming dangerously politicized.

This is the time to mobilize and make our voices heard. You can even go beyond protesting for your side. Find out where anti-abortion groups are protesting and counter them. Their voices are loud, but ours can be louder. However, do not get goaded into violence.

The times we are living in are scary, but remember how every move you make will become a Republican talking point. These issues are about women’s safety and bodily rights. Keep it that way, and don’t let the other side turn you into something we’re not.

Right now, the most important thing you can do is not to go quietly. We will not allow our rights to be taken from us without a fight, and we have a duty to protect the millions of women who now live in fear. This election is a call to action, and we have to answer. These rights will be taken from many states, but not all. There is always hope, and we cannot lose it. We have to keep fighting.