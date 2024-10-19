This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

A couple of days after the start of the semester, I was lying in bed mindlessly scrolling on my phone to avoid the work that had been slowly accumulating. I had given myself five more minutes before I considered going to the library when my roommate entered, giving me a reason to put off my work for a little longer.

She had stumbled upon a video while on TikTok discussing how Gen Z actively avoids being uncomfortable. I immediately wanted to protest, but I took a pause. I wasn’t sure what my defense would be. My roommate continued, explaining how our generation has become so preoccupied with “protecting our peace” and “rotting in bed” that we no longer take the time to step out of our comfort zones.

While I do acknowledge that self-care and rest are crucial to living a healthy, balanced life, I saw some truth in her argument. Hadn’t I just spent an hour in bed, anxiously scrolling through Instagram? I had initially returned to my room to study on the quad and enjoy the warm weather while it lasted. However, the anxiety of going by myself and being alone amongst a crowd was overwhelming.

I spent my freshman year abroad in London, and everything in Boston is new to me. While I grew up thirty minutes outside of the city, I had only been to Northeastern’s campus a handful of times before this fall. From the dining hall to the classrooms, everything was disconcerting.

To cope, I spent my first days in this new environment completely avoiding situations where I felt uneasy or tense. I even stayed within a circle of familiar friends to delay branching out because it made me too anxious.

I scrolled through the comment section of the video my roommate sent me; it was nice to know that other people share my nerves and habits, but it was also eye-opening at the same time. It made me realize that I need to make a change. My roommate and I decided we were going to attempt one uncomfortable thing a day. No matter how small, we wanted to do one thing that would push us to be a little more bold and adventurous.

The next morning, I was determined to start my day off on the right foot. It may seem inconsequential, but my goal was to try and smile at one person during the day. My commute to class takes me through Ruggles Station every morning, and I usually have my headphones on with the music at max volume. I also tend to stare off into space, avoiding any potential eye contact with others passing by.

However, on this day, my headphones were securely tucked inside my backpack, and I was on the lookout. I saw a girl I recognized from one of my classes and offered her the brightest smile I could manage. She looked bewildered, but offered me a smile in return, and I spent the rest of the day feeling more at ease and content than I had thus far in the semester.

Right before we went to bed, my roommate and I checked in with each other and recounted our uncomfortable things for the day. From then on, it became a nightly ritual of sorts.

By the end of the week, I had conquered my fear of eating at the dining hall alone. While it’s still not my favorite activity, I’m glad that I pushed myself to do try it.

From there, I met new people and initiated conversations I would have been too apprehensive to approach before I started this experiment. Even a simple compliment can be the start of a friendship; you just need to take that step and have the courage to branch out.

I began applying this mindset to academics, as well. Especially in a college setting, when people are so eloquent and well-spoken, it can be intimidating to volunteer your ideas for fear of coming off as dull or unintelligent. I tend to be a more passive member in the classroom, but I really pushed myself to offer a comment or a question in each class I had for the day. While I stumbled through most of my responses, I left each class having a better grasp of the day’s content.

Eventually, I hope this process will become something I do subconsciously.

Being uncomfortable is a part of life, and I’ve noticed more and more of my anxiety slipping away the as I work at it. So, maybe tomorrow you can smile at a stranger or take yourself out on a solo date. It can be every day or once a week. However you can manage, try being bold and stepping out of your comfort zone.