From Hating It, to Loving to Hate It, to Loving It: My Running Journey

Neon shoes, strange sunglasses, cute outfits and videos of run clubs — it feels like running is everywhere these days. Maybe it’s my social media algorithm, but I couldn’t escape the magnetic pull of this growing trend. Like many trends before it, I gave in. But, what started as a trend turned into one of my favorite activities.

It all began with Sunday walks with my dad during the pandemic. My father, a devoted runner, suggested we jog from one lamp post to the next. “Just one,” he’d say. Reluctantly, I agreed, though I loathed every step. Running is uncomfortable — your legs ache, your lungs burn and you wonder why you do it with every step. As we continued this routine, the distances grew — one lamp post turned into three. But something changed. One day, I found myself lacing up my shoes and running alone.

I started small: running for one song, walking for two. Then two songs running, two walking. Gradually, the runs got longer, and the walks shorter. Progress was slow but steady, and I began to feel a sense of pride in the little victories. When I ran 10 minutes straight for the first time, I felt like I was on top of the world. This milestone inspired me to sign up for my first 5K race. Six months later, I completed a 10K. This year, I faced one of the most challenging moments of my running journey: running a half marathon alongside my dad as he tackled a full marathon.

Running has taught me patience, resilience, discipline and the joy of incremental progress. If you’re thinking about starting your own running journey, here are some tips I’d like to share:

Start Small and Celebrate Progress

Begin with intervals of walking and running. There’s no shame in starting slow. Alternate running for 30 seconds and walking for 2 minutes if that works for you. Progress happens gradually, and each step forward—no matter how small—is worth celebrating.

Incorporate Strength Training

Running isn’t just about hitting the pavement. Strength training improves endurance, reduces injury risk and makes running feel smoother.

Invest in Quality Shoes and Socks

The right shoes can be a game changer. Visit a running store and get fitted for a pair that suits your stride. Don’t forget quality socks — they prevent blisters and keep your feet comfortable for longer distances.

Set Goals

Whether it’s a specific distance, a race or simply running for 10 minutes straight, having a goal gives you a purpose for lacing up and getting out there. Make it personal and meaningful to keep yourself motivated.

Find a Community

Joining a run club or following a structured training plan makes a huge difference. I loved training with my club for my half marathon — it held me accountable, offered support and made running far more enjoyable. Apps like Run with Hal and Nike Run Club are great for anyone looking for guidance (they are also free).

Running has given me more than just fitness — it’s become a part of who I am. Every mile reminds me of where I started and how far I’ve come. So, whether you’re intrigued by the trend or searching for a way to push yourself, know that running has space for everyone. Start small, stay consistent and before you know it, you might find yourself crossing a finish line you never thought possible.

And who knows? You might even fall in love with the sport.