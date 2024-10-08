Four of My East Coast Fall Outfit Staples As a California Girl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Since moving to Boston in late August and facing the horrors of limited closet space, I have been pondering the various ways to preserve my casual and preppy fashion style while facing a new challenge — staying warm.

As a girl born and raised in Los Angeles, California, the fall season means cute mini pleated skirts and simple long-sleeved tops as there really is no concern about staying safe from the elements. In Boston, on the other hand, the gusts of wind are basically lethal if someone is holding an opened umbrella. Trust me, I have tried ignoring warmth over style this season and it has always left me feeling miserable; so here are my top four outfit staples for Boston’s fall climate, coming from an LA girly.

Chunky cardigans

Though cardigans seem like an obvious pointer here, I was shocked over how frequently I began reaching for my thickly woven cardigans. With Boston’s weather and Northeastern’s sweltering classrooms, I found that the cardigan was a perfect combination of cute, protective and adaptable! Plus, they come in endless colors and patterns to match just about any outfit.

Dress pants

I know what you’re thinking, “How do dress pants translate to fall clothing?!” I’m here to convince you of their glory. Since mini skirts are a bit of a wild card against Boston’s wind, I found that my overpriced office slacks fulfilled my preppy, “Gilmore Girls” style needs, minus the shivering. Match it with a form-fitting cable knit sweater and some loafers, and you have yourself a mature yet stylish new look.

Knee-high boots

As a girl with a former shoe addiction who used to wear four-inch heels religiously, I feel more than qualified to include a simple, heeled, knee-high boot into this list. I assumed moving to a city with uneven brick sidewalks would imply the abandonment of any heeled shoe, but I was pleasantly surprised by the walkability AND usefulness of boots! Firstly, if it is a skirt-wearing day, a knee-high boot covers an adequate amount of leg for protection against the elements. Additionally, the leathery material doubles down as trendy and water-resistant during the rainiest of days.

Flare leggings

Though leggings may not provide the best protection against Boston’s pervasive cold, flare leggings are one of my ride-or-die outfit pieces. The versatility and comfort factors are truly what keep these pants in my weekly rotation. Running late for class and can’t put together a thoughtful outfit? Flare leggings look cute and intentional even with a baggy hoodie. Jam-packed day of running errands all across the city? Flare leggings are athletic and comfortable while maintaining a clean and put-together look. You really cannot go wrong with wearing them multiple times a week when the temperature begins dipping.

Overall, whether you want to remain in your comfort zone or branch out with fashion this autumn, there is no right or wrong way to conquer the elements. Comfort and style are all subjective, so I hope my few suggestions at the very least can encourage you to explore new horizons and feel inspired to try out a new piece of clothing this fall!