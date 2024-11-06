This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Every fall, I look forward to lighting my fall-scented candles, curling up under my fuzzy blankets and reading a fantastic book. Summer inspires me to read romantic and feel-good stories, but when fall comes around, I reach for psychological fiction, thrillers and exciting romances. Here are some books I recommend that feel perfectly reminiscent of fall!

I recommend that you check the trigger and content warnings for each novel, as some have strong themes and language.

“If We Were Villains” by M.L. Rio

This book has the perfect spooky fall vibes I look for in October. Set in an elite arts college, Oliver is part of a seven-person group of actors studying Shakespeare. They all play into their roles both on and off stage: hero, villain, tyrant, temptress, ingenue and extra. Their roles begin to change, and when the secondary characters become the stars, tensions rise. Eventually, one of them is found dead. Now, they must convince the police and themselves that they are blameless.

“Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott

An absolute classic fall girl book! Set right here in Massachusetts, “Little Women” follows the four March sisters, Jo, Beth, Meg and Amy. Living during the Civil War, the novel highlights the sisters’ bond and individual challenges. The sisters go through their day-to-day lives and attempt to find themselves and their passions outside their family. Jo is a tomboy and an author, Meg is beautiful and romantic, Amy can be spoiled and hopelessly romantic and Beth is a talented musician. Personally, this was one of the first chapter books I read as a child, and I have read it every fall since then.

If reading’s not your jam, this beloved story has multiple movie adaptations! (Though I am particularly fond of the 2019 Greta Gerwig version)

“Mary Barton” by Elizabeth Gaskell

Looking for a Victorian classic to match the gloomy fall weather? “Mary Barton” follows Mary, the daughter of a man implicated in the murder of a mill owner. She must endure the mill owner’s advances throughout her adolescence and later finds love and marriage. The novel begins in 1837 and paints a gorgeous picture of the working class in Victorian England. Gaskell writes about her life in the era and bases the plot on an actual murder in 1831.

“The Secret History” by Donna Tartt

Another psychological thriller that takes place at a New England college, “The Secret History,” follows a group of Greek classics students who are taken under the wing of their eccentric professor. They begin pushing the boundaries of morality and have to face their descent into obsession and, eventually, evil. The book works as an inverted detective story, narrated by a new member and outsider of the group, focused on events leading up to the death initially revealed and then the aftermath. The setting of a fall semester in a New England college with an eerie ambiance is perfect for this spooky season!

“The Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson

This is a classic spooky story and short enough for a quick read! The story consists of four characters who arrive at Hill House: Dr. Montague, a scholar of the obscure who is investigating the haunting; Theodora, his easygoing assistant; Eleanor, a fragile young woman aware of the poltergeists ;and Luke, the next heir of Hill House. Their stay begins as a spooky experience but soon escalates as the house gains power and attempts to take one of them for itself.