This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Life is often defined by moments of grandeur, such as celebrations, adventures and milestones. However, such experiences are few and far between compared to the everyday moments that make up the majority of our time on earth. Quiet mornings, walk to work and the rhythm of everyday chores seem ordinary, but they hold an understated beauty waiting to be discovered. It’s time to stop basing excitement and happiness around significant events, and rather slowly embrace the mundane.

At first glance, doing the same things day after day can seem uninspiring or even dreadful. However, routines such as making coffee, commuting to work, and making dinner offer structure and rhythm. They ground us and provide stability in moments of uncertainty and chaos. Repetition creates comfort in our everyday activities, which can become acts of mindfulness when approached with intention. That being said, the key to finding joy in the mundane is mindfulness – the practice of being fully present in a moment. It is much easier said than done to tune out the constant distractions in this bustling society, but practice makes perfect, just like everything else. When you focus on the task at hand, even the simplest and “boring” activities can have a profound significance in your mind.

Personally, I have embraced this change in perspective, and it has provided many benefits for my mental health. Being in the moment has increased my love for life and enabled me to break free from the constant yearning for something “better” or “more exciting.” For example, I am in awe of my body’s ability to carry me through all my daily activities, from commuting, being productive, working out, cooking dinner and spending time with friends. While it may seem like a slow, redundant day to many, it is another day that I have been happy, healthy and able to do what I want. At the end of the day, that is what is most important to me and is also something that should be prioritized more.

Mundane moments teach us patience, resilience and humility and remind us of our humanity. Life is not an endless highlight reel like influencers on the internet may make it seem, but rather an intricate web of epic and unremarkable memories. In a world obsessed with productivity, novelty and the pursuit of greatness, it’s easy to overlook the value of our everyday existence, especially with access to the internet and seeing how other people live their lives. It is easy to become jealous and unsatisfied with your life, but you can decide whether to let that rule your life. The happiest people often find meaning in the ordinary and have many moments in a day that bring happiness and peace.

Through trial and error, I have found these steps to be helpful on my road to discovering meaning in everyday life:

Identify: take a deep breath and identify what tasks are at hand, such as cooking, cleaning and commuting Infuse Meaning: turn everyday tasks into rituals that bring peace during a busy day, such as playing music while cooking Pause for Reflection: think about how you felt during those mundane tasks and what emotions or memories they evoked

Ultimately, embracing mundane moments is about redefining success and happiness in order to find peace within yourself and where you are in your life cycle. Joy should not be reserved for grand events or milestones but rather spread throughout the everyday moments that accumulate into a fulfilling life.