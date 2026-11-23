This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) side of TikTok is oversaturated with two-hour-long skincare routines, heatless curls and unsustainable habits that create a false understanding of how normal people get ready in the morning. Here is a more realistic GRWM, in the form of a last-minute article.

Sleep Demon

A candy world with lollipops for trees and a river of milk, soothing and entrancing, fills your mind. The repetitive sound of something alarming tries to pull you away from your dream, but it’s no use. Waking feels like a trap, tearing you from a beautiful land of happiness. The sleep demon possesses your body while your mind remains in this utopia, and for a moment, the alarming sound ceases. Peace at last. Until light filters through your eyelids and your dream world turns white. Immediately, you realize that the sun has risen, but you haven’t. The urgency of getting up dawns on you. Your hand has already snoozed your five recurring alarms, and now your sixth is ringing as a final reminder to get the hell up. Class starts in maybe 30 minutes, and it takes 15 to walk there.

Welcome to the adrenaline rush that is every morning for a Type B person.

Needle in a Hackstack

Rolling over to rise out of bed is interrupted by the pile of clothes left from trying on tops the night before. You pull from the pile like a dog digging to bury a bone. By some miracle, something suitable for a classroom environment lies at the top. God is on your side this morning. Clean pants are in your drawer — Type Bs aren’t an entirely lost cause. The scramble begins as you search for gold jewelry. Makeup is slathered on between sections of curling hair. Teeth brushing enters the multitasking lineup as your setting spray dries. The final look gives soft glam, something you have mastered over years of running late.

Unplugged?

You check your phone for the time, only to find its battery percentage glowing red. The mistake of failing to plug it in overnight has come back to bite you. A quick five-minute charge never hurts. Now, time to pack your work bag. A charger for your equally dead laptop, your ID, your laptop and your lippie are thrown in whichever chic thrifted bag is closest. You don’t really need anything else. The essential sweep of your apartment or dorm for anything you might have missed begins. You weave in and out of your bedroom and bathroom, checking from every doorway that the curling iron is unplugged. Drop the bag by the door, grab a leftover sandwich from the fridge and it will finally be time to go.

Search Party

Of course, you forgot that your phone is still charging. You also forgot where you left it. Back to running between the bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, retracing your steps. In the chaos, your phone has been buried beneath a random assortment of items. A blessing from St. Anthony actualizes in the form of a glimpse of the piled-on charger. You reach for the charger and follow it under the haystack, yanking the phone free. You’ve done it. You are now ready to leave. Except you can only find one sock. It’s not worth it. You grab your heels and head out.

Breakfast

There is no time for Nara Smith’s homemade mix of organic yogurt, berries and granola. The half-eaten premade sandwich from Trader Joe’s will do. Kitten heels on, sandwich in hand and phone in the other, the day is shaping up to be a success. Ten minutes remain for your 15-minute walk — you make a break for it. Power walking, you dodge the SMPs (slow-moving people) left and right, taking a bite of the cold sandwich every few steps.

Fashionably Late

You slide into the lecture hall just as the first slide clicks onto the screen, sticky-fingered and out of breath. You remember to grab a seat by an outlet to plug in your laptop. A friend whispers that you look good in your outfit, cute bag and heels. You smile because you know the truth: The two-hour morning routines and heatless curls on your For You Page aren’t the standard — they’re a performance. Most mornings look a lot more like this one, chaotic and held together by a little luck and a lot of hairspray, and that’s okay.

So hit snooze a sixth time if you must, and show up a little frazzled and entirely yourself. The class will still be there, and so will you … eventually.