Jan. 15, 2017. The moment of truth had arrived — the kick that would determine which team would win and advance to the playoffs. I had never seen my dad so nervous in my life. He wore his Green Bay Packers jersey, Aaron Rodgers’ number 12 (back when we could still mention his name in our house) proudly emblazoned on his back. He even topped off his outfit with a cheesehead hat — because why not? He rolled up his jeans so high that they were practically above his knees, pacing around the room.

My dad invited my whole extended family to watch the game, insisting this was a monumental event and that he needed everyone there to celebrate what he was convinced would be the Packers’ victory. We went all out, using Packers-themed plates, cups, clothes and merchandise for the day. The atmosphere was electric, filled with nervous energy.

Finally, the moment came — the kicker stepped up to take the kick that would secure Green Bay’s spot in the playoffs. As soon as the ball sailed through the air, my dad went wild. He exploded with joy, laughing, hugging my uncles and shouting at the top of his lungs. It was pure, unfiltered happiness. My dad, undoubtedly, exemplifies what it means to be a fan.

Being a fan is more than just a hobby or casual interest, it’s a deeply personal and sometimes communal experience that enriches our lives. Whether it’s following a sports team, being devoted to a favorite band or obsessing over a TV series, fandom provides joy, connection and a sense of excitement. At its core, being a fan is about having something to look forward to, something that excites and motivates us, even on the most ordinary of days.

One of the most important aspects of being a fan is the anticipation it brings. Fandom is often characterized by waiting — whether it’s for the next game, the next concert or the release of a new book. This anticipation injects thrill into our lives, giving us something to count down to and talk about with others. Studies show that looking forward to events can increase overall happiness and motivation, because having something to anticipate creates a sense of eagerness and positive expectancy.

Fandoms also provide an important sense of belonging. It creates communities where people share a common passion. Whether it’s cheering for the same team (Go Packers!), attending a fan convention or joining an online forum to discuss theories about a show, fans connect over shared experiences. These connections can be powerful, helping people form friendships and bonds that transcend geographical, cultural or social boundaries. The sense of community that comes from being a fan can counter feelings of isolation or loneliness, providing a space where people feel understood and appreciated for their shared enthusiasm.

Another key reason fandom is important is that it gives people an outlet for passion. In a world that often prioritizes productivity and responsibilities, fandom allows individuals to express themselves fully and emotionally. It’s a way to escape from the everyday grind and dive into something that excites and energizes us. This escape can be therapeutic, providing a mental break that helps to recharge and refresh us, leaving us more energized to tackle our tasks once we return to them. Whether it’s the thrill of watching a last-minute touchdown, the joy of singing — or screaming — along at a concert or the satisfaction of binge-watching a favorite show, being a fan is about experiencing unfiltered emotions. It provides an outlet for excitement, joy and sometimes even sadness, giving us a healthy way to process and engage with our feelings.

Fandom is also a source of motivation and inspiration. Fans are often inspired by the stories, performances or achievements of the people or teams they admire. This inspiration can manifest in various ways, pushing individuals to pursue their own goals and dreams with more passion and determination. Whether it’s an athlete overcoming adversity or a musician breaking barriers, the stories fans connect with often serve as powerful reminders of resilience, hard work and dedication.

Additionally, being a fan brings joy into everyday life. Life can be tough and filled with responsibilities, but being a fan allows us to experience pure, unfiltered happiness in moments that we wouldn’t have otherwise. It might be the surprise appearance of an artist on a talk show, a pivotal moment in a sports game or the announcement of a casting. These moments of joy remind us that life is full of moments worth celebrating, however big or small they may be.

The anticipation of future events, the sense of belonging in a community and the emotional release that comes from fandom all contribute to our well-being. Whether we’re cheering from home, singing in the crowd or discussing theories online, being a fan connects us to something bigger than ourselves. In a world that can sometimes feel disconnected and demanding, fandom offers a much-needed source of joy, hope and excitement. I firmly believe in the importance of having something to look forward to, and being a fan has given me just that. Simple things, like watching a football game with friends and family while wearing ridiculous hats, have made me a more optimistic person. These seemingly small moments have become some of the most cherished and meaningful in my life.