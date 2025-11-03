Fall Is Here, and It’s Time to Rewatch Some Cult Classics

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the leaves begin to fall, it’s the perfect time to cuddle up by the TV or your computer and watch (or rewatch) a few favorite movies to get in the spooky season mood. Something about the fall makes watching a cult classic feel particularly fitting. We crave nostalgia, comfort and a little eeriness, all things the perfect cult classic film will capture for you. Don’t know where to start? Here are some timeless but still exciting cult classics that will take any movie night this autumn from good to great.

“Jennifer’s Body” (2009)

Nostalgia lives within the 2000s teen movie genre. Released in 2009 and initially misunderstood, the film has since become a feminist cult favorite. Darkly funny, stylish and sharp in its social commentary, “Jennifer’s Body” is a movie night must-watch. Set in a small suburban town, the story follows Jennifer Check, a popular high school girl who becomes possessed by a demon after a botched sacrifice. She begins feeding on her male classmates while her best friend, Anita “Needy” Lesnicki, tries to uncover the truth. Starring Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons and Adam Brody, the movie has all the makings of an eerie, exciting high school classic.

“Coraline” (2009)

“Coraline” is a hauntingly beautiful cult classic that lures viewers in with its eerie charm and emotional depth. The 2009 stop-motion film follows a young girl who discovers a hidden door in her new home, leading to an alternate world that seems too good to be true. What begins as a dream quickly turns into a dark fairy tale filled with button-eyed parents, creeping shadows and the unsettling question of what we’re willing to trade for perfection. The film feels like stepping into a storybook that’s just a little too alive. Viewers will experience the coziness of an animated movie meshed with the spookiness of a dark and stormy fall night.

“Scream” (1996)

Looking for something a bit more thrilling? Few movies embody that tense energy better than “Scream.” The 1996 horror hit redefined the slasher genre by blending self-aware humor with genuine suspense. Set in the small town of Woodsboro, the film follows high schooler Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), who becomes the target of a masked killer called Ghostface. As the murders mount, Sidney and her friends rush to uncover who’s behind the mask while navigating and playing up horror movie clichés that “Scream” cleverly turns on its head.

“Hocus Pocus” (1993)

One of the most beloved autumn classics is “Hocus Pocus,” a 1993 Halloween staple that has only grown in popularity over time. The film follows teenager Max Dennison, his sister Dani and his crush Allison as they accidentally resurrect the Sanderson sisters, three wickedly funny witches executed in 17th-century Salem. As the witches attempt to steal children’s souls to preserve their youth, the trio races to stop them before sunrise. Between its campy humor, spooky charm and unforgettable performances by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, “Hocus Pocus” perfectly captures the cozy chaos of the Halloween season.

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” (1975)

A cult classic movie list would never feel complete without “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Since its 1975 release, the film has become a hallmark of the Halloween season, beloved for its outrageous energy, campy humor and audience appreciation. The story follows Brad and Janet, a newly engaged couple whose car breaks down on a stormy night. Seeking help, they stumble upon a mansion belonging to Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a flamboyant scientist in the midst of unveiling his latest creation, a man. What unfolds is a wild mix of sci-fi parody, rock musical and celebration of sexual liberation. You’ll come for the insane plot, but stay for the unforgettable soundtrack.