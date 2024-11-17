The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

On Tuesday, November 5th, Donald Trump was elected president for the second time. This man has repeatedly attempted to dismantle the core values of democracy in the United States. With convictions, ongoing trials and attempts to undermine the very foundation of our government, it’s astonishing to see him headed back into the White House. This result, to me, signifies something deeply unsettling: our country’s willingness to reject what we’ve long considered fundamental rights and protections.

I allowed myself to hope for a different outcome—one where the U.S. would finally see its first female president. Instead, I now wonder if that moment will ever come in my lifetime. As a young woman studying politics and law, I feel the weight of the threat that Donald Trump poses to our democratic systems. Today, I am overwhelmed with grief, but I am also determined to look toward the future.

I grieve for the twelve-year-old girls in my home state of Florida who may now be forced to carry pregnancies to term. I grieve for educators across the country who are going to be forced to stop teaching students about civil rights injustices. I grieve for immigrants like my father, who came here seeking a better life only to face renewed hostility. I grieve for young women like myself who saw inspiration in Kamala Harris, a symbol of what the future could hold for women in politics. It’s devastating to realize that, for now, women must continue fighting doubly hard to achieve leadership while a man whose actions have undermined our values returns to the highest office.

For those of us who have understood the dangers of Trump since his first campaign in 2016, this moment feels catastrophic. My high school government teacher used to say, “Trump is a symptom, not a cause.” Since the election of Barack Obama in 2008, a backlash has simmered, revealing an undercurrent of racism, sexism and homophobia that has long been part of America’s story. Trump’s presidency has simply brought this intolerance to the surface, giving voice and validation to those who share these views. Now, with his potential to influence all three branches of government, this power shift should concern every American.

One major factor in Trump’s re-election is the rampant spread of misinformation. Many of his supporters rely on sources like NewsMax, Fox News and figures like Joe Rogan, which frequently spread misleading or outright false information. Social media platforms also play a significant role, with X (formerly Twitter), under Elon Musk’s leadership, amplifying misinformation.

Recent reports show that false claims about the 2024 election on X reached over 2 billion views, often ignoring Biden and Harris’s achievements, like Biden’s gun safety and climate bills. The misinformation focused primarily on the economy, despite inflation being down to 2% thanks to Biden and Kamala’s policies.

By contrast, Trump’s proposed economic policies are set to increase the national debt significantly, and his proposed tariffs would likely raise the cost of everyday goods, which is a cruel irony, considering many of his supporters voted for him to lower prices. His tax plan also primarily benefits the wealthiest 1%, while Kamala’s economic approach aims to uplift working and middle-class families. This widespread misinformation underscores the urgent need for media literacy, as it increasingly shapes elections with damaging consequences.

Kamala Harris’s lack of success in this election points to a deeper issue: the lack of widespread political education. Many Americans do not understand how government decisions impact their lives, let alone the lives of others. Even though I live in the progressive state of Massachusetts, I cast my vote not just for myself but for those without the same privileges. I vote for those who genuinely fear how these policies and politicians will affect their lives. Recognizing and utilizing our privilege to advocate for others is essential, especially when so many vote with only their immediate interests in mind, ignoring the collective good.

This election has revealed the depths of hate and fear that persist in our country, yet I take some comfort in knowing that half of the nation still believes in a more inclusive future. For now, our democratic principles remain intact, and the 2026 midterm elections will provide another opportunity to reshape our government. Midterms consistently experience lower voter turnout than general elections, but they are just as crucial. Many policies that shape our daily lives, including healthcare, education and local infrastructure, are influenced by elected officials like governors, state representatives and senators. By electing leaders representative of our values, we can begin to steer our communities, and ultimately our nation, toward a more inclusive and compassionate future.

As we process the outcome of this election, we must not allow ourselves to be paralyzed by grief or frustration. Now is not the time to retreat into passivity; it’s time to prepare for what’s ahead. We must harness our frustration into action and encourage others to engage politically, whether by volunteering for campaigns, joining community organizations or simply educating our friends and neighbors. Voting and educating others about the issues at stake remain our most powerful tools. To everyone devastated by this result, know we are in this together. We cannot, and will not, give up. We refuse to concede our rights and happiness to those who lack empathy.

While I worry deeply for our country’s future, I know hope is resilient. Studies have shown that hope is a more lasting emotion than fear. We have the power to create change, to stand up for what is right and to ensure that future generations inherit a country where empathy and equality are foundational. Together, we will persevere. Let’s get to work.