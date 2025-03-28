“Crash Out” Culture in Romantic Relationships 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am sure many of you have heard of the term “crash out” before; it is used when you are stressed, tired or overwhelmed, and in pop culture, like in SZA’s song “Scorsese Baby Daddy.” For those who do not know the true definition of the phrase “crash out,” it means you are too overwhelmed or stressed with your emotions, your dopamine levels are low and you do not have the energy to be productive.

However, the TikTok definition of “crash out” means to go crazy or do something impulsive that you might regret later on. This is the most common definition used among Gen-Z. So, how does it apply to romantic relationships?

Based on personal experiences and stories from my friends, the dating world is rough right now, especially for college students. Nobody wants to be honest with their feelings anymore due to the fear of rejection or embarrassment, so to make up for the lack of honesty, both parties play mind games with each other.

For example, waiting to respond after one to two hours even though you saw their message right away, the idea of being in a situationship, acting “nonchalant,” ghosting, avoiding asking the painful question of “What are we?” and just constantly going back and forth thinking about what the other person’s intentions are in the talking stage.

There are so many factors to think about when dating that it can cause one to overthink, and since we do not know the person we are talking to very well in the early stages, it is hard to predict their behavior, thus leading to the “crash out.”

It can happen when someone does not respond for a few days or by looking at their Instagram and seeing the guys or girls they follow. People can send many mixed signals, making it difficult to know if they are interested or serious about you.

Although this is not ideal for anyone, it is unfortunately common these days. However, it is not the end of the world if a talking stage does not go well!

After a crash out happens, you will most likely realize that the person you were talking to was doing the bare minimum and it was the idea of them that you missed, not the actual person. The delusion wears off, and you move on to the next.

There are so many beautiful things about being single, so do not get too caught up about wanting to be in a relationship. It can be difficult if you are surrounded by couples on campus (trust me, I know), but there is nothing better than a night out with your friends to get you out of your slump.

So, if you are on the verge of crashing out or are currently crashing out, remember summer is right around the corner! Post the hottest photos on Instagram, go on vacation, hit the clubs or restaurants and have fun! Trust me, once you get over that person, your life will be much better, and a better person will come your way.