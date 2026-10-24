Costumes That Were Popular Last Halloween Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every October, the scramble to find a niche Halloween costume begins. You might scroll through TikTok, ask friends for ideas or even browse Her Campus articles for inspiration. But nothing kills the excitement faster than hearing, “Oh my god, I wore that last year!” Not only is your costume not unique, but it’s also outdated. If you want to avoid showing up in a look that’s been overdone, here are some popular costumes from the last few years that you might want to skip.

Rio Birds

Initially popularized by Sophie Silva in November 2024, and later revived by Natalie Reynolds in October 2025, this viral costume was inescapable for the past several Halloweens. Scroll after scroll was a new take on these blue wings, all modeled after Jewel, the love interest in the movie “Rio.” As glamorous as the look may be, this incredible costume has been seen again and again, so it may be time to put it back on the shelf for now. With “Rio 3″ in the works, consider saving it for a more timely wear, ideally closer to the movie’s release date!

Pirates

Whether drawing from the “Pirates of the Caribbean” trilogy or worn as a simple standalone costume, this consistent combination of a hat, corset and ruffled shorts will undoubtedly be making an appearance this October. As a staple costume and an easy throw-on, it is the perfect recipe for hearing, “Oh my god, we’re matching!” While some people love a cute moment like that, if you’d rather hear, “I wish I thought of that!” consider adding a twist to this classic costume.

Deer Animal Print

Inspired by the “Are you bunny, cat, fox or deer pretty?” trend, deer makeup rose to popularity in 2024. With cute doe eyes and a button nose, this is the perfect costume for anyone chasing that sweet, “innocent girl” aesthetic. Despite trending two years ago, some content creators are suggesting it as a possible Halloween costume for 2026. Unless you’re attending an animal-themed party, there are plenty of other animals you could land on for a fresher take!

Cop and Criminal

This duo is a Halloween staple, and it’s easy to see why: It’s quick, coordinated and recognizable. But being so common, some guys have planned to dress as criminals on their own, hoping to find a girl dressed as a cop. They may want to be under arrest for stealing hearts, but the only thing they’re actually in contempt of is being basic. Do not fall for this trap; there is no bail.

Bunny and Magician

A quirky and clever costume idea at first glance, this one might be on your radar for you and your best friend. With an easy-to-find pair of ears and a top hat, this duo is a great last-minute option to throw on, but that’s where the issue lies. Last year, I saw two sets of this costume show up to the same small Halloween party, so if you’re not in the mood to twin, consider putting a new spin on this familiar pairing.

Angel and Devil

Lastly, this “good girl, bad girl” combo is so common that it is practically a rite of passage. You’ve done it, your mom has done it, even your neighbor’s dog did it. Is there anything more to say? The Long Beach Current, the student news publication of California State University, Long Beach, said this costume “has lost its uniqueness over the years” in 2023. Fast-forward to 2026, and things haven’t changed. It’s a classic for a reason, but if you want to avoid matching half the party, it might be time for a makeover.

If you want to stand out this Halloween, try referencing childhood movies or forgotten characters. It may even cause people to react with a “Why didn’t I think of that?” I fear just slapping a corset onto every idea might not be enough to save you from an awkward case of costume déjà vu. So, if being niche is your goal this year, now is the time to get creative, and happy trick-or-treating!