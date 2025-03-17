The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Just like how your go-to Starbucks order might say something about your personality, your choice of college major can often reflect certain qualities and characteristics that define your college experience. Of course, everyone is different, and this article isn’t about stereotyping majors. Instead, it highlights the unique vibes and energy each major brings to campus by comparing them to classic Starbucks drinks. From the intense focus of an engineering student to the creative flair of a communications major, we’re diving into the vibes of several common college majors with a playful (and delicious) twist.

English – Flat White

First off is the classic English major. Complex, thoughtful and refined, in my mind, an English major radiates flat white energy. This staple espresso drink is similar to a latte but has a quiet, understated elegance that’s refreshingly straightforward compared to the theatrics of a cappuccino or flavored latte. Much like an English major getting lost in a book, a flat white prompts you to slow down and savor the simple yet comforting blend of espresso and milk — best paired with a good read.

Political Science – Sweet Cream Cold Brew

Next up is political science. Poli-sci majors exude the same bold and energizing feel that a sweet cream cold brew does. This is the perfect drink for people on the go, whether they’re hitting the campaign trail or pulling all-nighters to study for the LSAT. The cold brew provides a rich and intense foundation that reflects the drive of students studying the dynamics of power structures and law, while the sweet cream adds a smooth, approachable touch that matches those striving to make the world a better place. It’s a drink that’s a little more refined but still packs a punch, just like the mindset of a political science major.

Marketing – Pink Drink

Marketing majors 100% give Pink Drink vibes. With an aptitude for aesthetics and a vibrant, attention-grabbing energy, marketing majors excel at networking, much like how the Pink Drink thrives on being the go-to aesthetic beverage of choice. In group projects, they’re the ones who will make the Canva presentation look flawless, but will also insist on perfecting the messaging so that it resonates with the target audience. Both are known for being effortlessly trendy, whether it’s staying ahead of the curve or making sure their LinkedIn profile screams “future CMO.” Just like the Pink Drink, which is mostly strawberry acai and coconut milk but somehow feels like a personality trait, marketing majors know how to take a product or idea and sell it as a lifestyle.

Psychology – London Fog

Psychology majors and London Fog drinks share the same contemplative, cozy and quietly sophisticated energy. Just like a London Fog — a blend of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk and a hint of vanilla — psych majors have a calming presence and are always there for you when you need them most. A London Fog isn’t as harsh as a triple-shot espresso; it instead offers a sense of comfort and quiet understanding. Earl Grey tea has a naturally soothing and sophisticated taste that radiates wisdom and introspection, much like a psychology major who seems to understand people on a deeper level. Tea in general can be a very comforting drink, and the warm, frothy steamed milk adds a sense of coziness, while the vanilla captures the sweetness of your psych major friend offering advice during your most recent late-night existential crisis.

History – Hot Black Coffee

History majors and hot black coffee share the same pragmatic yet slightly dramatic energy. Both history majors and black coffee are bold, strong and unapologetically direct; history majors don’t sugarcoat things. They like to analyze the past and passionately debate historical events with anyone willing (or unwilling) to listen. With a love for the classics, whether it’s a canon historical document or a drink that will never go out of style, they’re the ones sipping black coffee at 2 a.m. while writing a ten-page paper on the fall of an empire, fueled only by caffeine and a persistent passion for history.

Finance – Mocha

In my opinion, finance majors give off major mocha vibes: strong, slightly indulgent and perfectly balanced between business and pleasure. With the strong taste of espresso and subtle chocolaty flavor, mocha isn’t as intense as black coffee but still has enough kick to power you through a day of market analysis. Finance majors are all about crunching numbers and staying on the grind during the day, often found in business-casual attire by 7 a.m., but they know how to let loose when the weekend comes around. Both finance majors and mochas exude that cool, fun energy while still keeping it professional.

Pre-med / Nursing – Matcha

Pre-med and nursing students and matcha have the same calm, focused and disciplined energy. Much like matcha, which offers a gentle boost of energy, pre-med and nursing students have a quiet and steady drive. The earthy, smooth taste of matcha mirrors the grounded and methodical nature of pre-med and nursing students. It’s not flashy like an energy drink or a shot of espresso, but it’s effective, keeping you sharp and alert for hours. Sometimes, they might fly under the radar, whether it’s from endless hours spent studying for clinicals and exams or just generally being an underrated and often overlooked drink (no, matcha doesn’t taste like grass), but they’re always consistent, steady and reliable when you need them the most.