Chanel Takes Flight: Inside Matthieu Blazy’s Latest Chanel Collection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One year into his tenure, Matthieu Blazy, the artistic director of Chanel, brought a breath of fresh air to the fashion house. On Oct. 5, he transformed the iconic Grand Palais into an ethereal haven for his Spring/Summer 2027 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Blazy debuted 83 beautiful new looks that had the public in awe, capturing the heritage of Chanel and its founder, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel, while introducing his vision for the house. The collection has set off a frenzy over who will be able to get their hands on the next “It girl” pieces for this upcoming year.

The show featured an installation of 95 illuminated golden birds and a moon adorning the ceiling, crafting a mesmerizing homage to freedom and transcendence. The front row was decorated with high-profile celebrities, from Dua Lipa and Ayo Edebiri to Nicole Kidman and Pedro Pascal, all dressed in head-to-toe custom Blazy creations.

Yet the ultimate statement of runway fashion was underscored by model Dyanira Hurbuscher, who opened and closed the show, carrying the archival Gabrielle Chanel 2.55 handbag — a symbolic and revolutionary bridge connecting Chanel’s storied roots to its bright future.

Blazy’s vision for the collection seamlessly weaved reverence for the founder with a playful edge. His experimentation with eccentric colors and textures, combinations of tweed and sheer mesh and delicate tulle accented with intricate embellishments all put the “haute” in haute couture.

The collection featured reimagined looks of tweed jackets and knee-length pencil skirts, offering a modern take on a classic fashion statement. Who says you can’t be corporate and couture?

With a hint of historical fashion, Blazy also integrated Edwardian corsets, once worn by Gabrielle Chanel herself, into the contemporary wardrobe through innovative styling and statement accessories.

Of course, no Chanel show is complete without its iconic handbags, and this season’s lineup sparked an immediate media spectacle. Beyond the classic flap bags, revolutionary new designs featuring textured, netted leather stole the spotlight. Each bag represented empowerment, effortless stylishness and the unmistakable spirit of a Chanel girl.

The collection showcased Blazy’s playful and fun approach to celebrating Chanel’s rich heritage, breathing new life into iconic archival silhouettes. Through an imaginative interplay of textures and materials, he redefined modern elegance while also honoring modern femininity. Without a doubt, these looks will shape the fashion conversation in 2027.