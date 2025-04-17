Celebrating Social Work: Choosing my Career Path

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

Ever since I was young, I have always wanted to help people. From an early age, I dreamed of entering an occupation in the medical field, providing answers, relief and hope to people in need. The older I got, the less interested I became in medicine, largely due to my fear of needles and my lack of understanding of high school chemistry. However, my desire to help others never wavered, and after taking AP Psychology in high school, I knew social science was the path for me.

I grew up experiencing privilege in many ways: a supportive family, a brother I loved and got along with extremely well and financial security. Yet, other aspects of my upbringing were less privileged, as my family went through several hardships while I was growing up. It was difficult in many ways, but, at the same time, I recognized from a very early age that certain external factors affected our situation and made things easier for us than for other families going through the same experience.

This early recognition of privilege and perspective from difficult experiences has driven me throughout my life, both personally and academically. I constantly found (and still find) myself seeking perspective on a variety of topics, leading me to read about, explore and become passionate about numerous social justice issues in our society: the criminal justice system, the healthcare system, racism and other forms of bigotry.

After the murder of George Floyd during my junior year of high school, I found myself feeling overwhelmed by the injustice on display in the United States. These feelings of inaction, coupled with the inspiration and empowerment I received from my personal experiences in therapy, sparked my interest in social work.

I wanted to make a difference in people’s lives and do what my therapist had done for me for others. My therapist had grown up with a similar upbringing to my own, and sitting across from an adult who had the same experiences as me felt so important to my healing as an isolated, confused and angry teenager. The power I felt from meeting with him was essential to my internal growth, and to do that for someone else one day drives me more than anything else in life.

I recently had the immense privilege of working in the Addiction Psychiatry Department at Boston Medical Center for my co-op internship through Northeastern University. Those six months provided me with field experience and the opportunity to learn firsthand about healthcare inaccessibility: the effects of seeking this care on people’s lives.

Getting a true glimpse into the lives of my patients and their families, affected not only by these inequitable systems but also by severe mental illness and substance use disorders, provided the perspective and understanding I could not have received in any other experience. My anger and frustration with these systems and the injustices within them lit a new fire under me to pursue social work with more passion than I had before, if possible.

I chose an undergraduate major in human services and sociology to further understand systems of oppression, specifically in the United States. Systemic and institutional racism, along with bigotry, exists in nearly every facet of life, and understanding these systems is essential to being an adept social worker. I wish to pursue a path in clinical social work, where my dream is to become an LICSW (Licensed, Insured, Clinical Social Worker) with a private practice.

I chose the social work path over one in psychology, for instance, because understanding societal pressures and systems of oppression and their effects on one’s life, especially for people of color or other marginalized identities, is necessary to help someone to the fullest extent possible. As I pursue my graduate education, I hope to work with diverse populations to gain as much experience and perspective as possible.

At the core of my pursuit of a master’s degree in social work is a desire to serve underrepresented populations and work towards a more equitable society through my practice and individual encounters with people. I believe in creating an anti-racist practice and one that is anti-bigotry in every regard.

I have always dreamed of implementing a sliding-scale policy in my future practice; this is particularly important to me because therapy and mental health care have significantly increased in price, and not everyone can afford to attend therapy sessions that cost hundreds of dollars per hour. This financial model will help me reach underrepresented populations, including those with lower socioeconomic statuses. I have also had several incredible social workers as professors throughout my undergraduate career, and the idea of potentially teaching one day and passing on further anti-racist education to the next generation excites me greatly.

This fall, I will be enrolled at Boston University’s School of Social Work to earn a clinical master’s in social work, specializing in behavioral health. I truly believe that Boston University and the robust social services available in Boston will allow me to succeed in my career. I chose Boston University because their emphasis on anti-racism is essential to my future practice and will equip me with the tools and education needed to work with diverse populations.

It feels unbelievable to see my dreams coming true in real-time. I’ve worked hard to get to this point and am so proud of myself. I keep my younger self with me throughout this journey, reminding me of my strength and resilience. Regardless of your past experiences, negative or positive, trust in your own power to pursue and achieve what you believe you can, and don’t let anyone tell you you can’t get there. Speak gently and kindly to yourself, and let your voice guide you to where you were always meant to arrive: the place you want to be.