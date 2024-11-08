Celebrating National Diabetes Awareness Month: 5 T1D Creators You Need to Follow

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, a time to shine a light on the realities of living with diabetes and illuminate the strength and resilience of those managing this condition daily. This year is particularly special for me as I just celebrated my 20-year Type 1 dia-versary (diabetes anniversary)! Over the years, I’ve found incredible support and inspiration from the Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) community online. Whether you’re newly diagnosed, a seasoned pro or simply looking to understand more about T1D, these 5 T1D content creators are worth following. They share everything from practical tips and personal stories to funny and relatable content, giving a glimpse into daily life. So, let’s dive in and meet some of the most inspiring voices in the T1D community!

Soph Mosca (sophmosca)

Soph Mosca is one of the most prominent diabetic content creators, with over 2.6 million followers and 166.3 million likes on her TikTok alone. Known for engaging and relatable posts about living with T1D, one of her standout videos, celebrating National Diabetes Awareness Month, garnered over 2.2 million views, highlighting her impact and reach beyond the T1D community. She not only raises awareness by sharing her diabetes journey but also seamlessly incorporates her medical devices into trending videos, normalizing their presence and making them a natural part of her content.

Lauren Bongiorno (Instagram) (TikTok)

Lauren Bongiorno is one of my absolute favorite content creators! As a Type 1 Diabetic and the founder of a diabetes coaching company, Lauren’s accounts are a treasure trove of informative and relatable content. She shares everything from niche joys, like the freedom of a ‘naked’ shower, to answering followers’ questions with thoughtful insights. Her posts are educational and incredibly engaging, making her a must-follow for anyone interested in diabetes management and support.

Nicole B (nicole.k.buchanan)

Nicole’s Instagram is a mix of creativity and inspiration. Known for her fun and trendy illustrations, Nicole shares a variety of posts highlighting the realities of living with T1D through artwork. Whether you’re looking for daily inspiration or just enjoy following someone with a positive outlook, Nicole’s account is worth checking out!.

Raquel Baron (raquel_baron)

Raquel is a must-follow on TikTok if you want relatable and light-hearted content about living with Type 1 Diabetes (T1D). As the founder of Type One Together and the T1D Babysitter List, Raquel shares her personal experiences, practical tips and a whole lot of community love with her 16 thousand TikTok followers. Her videos cover everything from the daily ups and downs of managing T1D to connecting with others in the diabetes community. Plus, she adds a touch of humor and motivation to keep things light and inspiring. If you want to feel supported and informed, Raquel’s TikTok is a great resource!

You may see Mary pop up in Raquel’s videos. Mary shares her daily life as a T1D teacher with her 487.4 thousand TikTok followers. Some of her most popular videos show how she manages her diabetes at work. One video with 9.9 million views shows her changing her Dexcom monitor and testing her blood sugar during the school day while her students “didn’t even notice.”

Following these amazing T1D content creators isn’t just for those with diabetes. Their stories, tips, and daily experiences are inspiring and relatable for everyone. Whether you’re supporting a loved one with T1D, curious to learn more or just enjoy engaging content, these creators have something for you. Their authenticity and positivity make them a joy to follow, and their communities are super welcoming. So, go ahead and hit that follow button—you won’t regret it!