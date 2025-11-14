Boston on a Budget: The City’s Best Thrifts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know where to look, Boston boasts a thrifting scene that proves it is possible to live both sustainably and fashionably in the city. From Brookline to Roxbury, there are so many options for those searching for affordable shopping. Whether you’re putting together a last-minute outfit, looking for unique apartment decor or hoping to find designer pieces at a fraction of the price, Boston thrift shops have it all. Each store carries its own personality, reflecting the diverse neighborhoods that make up the city.

Goodwill, Roxbury

If you’re looking for a thrift store near Northeastern’s campus, Morgan Memorial Goodwill in Roxbury is your best bet. I recently visited to search for a last-minute Halloween costume, and it didn’t disappoint. The store is huge and offers a variety of items for men, women and children, with color-coded sections organized by clothing type. Thanks to its central location, there are many hidden gems donated by students in the surrounding area that are up to par with recent trends. Overall, for students shopping on a budget, the Goodwill in Roxbury is a go-to, and it’s just a short walk away from campus.

Goodwill, Commonwealth Avenue

Found right in the heart of Boston University’s campus, this Goodwill holds an impressive selection of furniture and clothing. Again, with its proximity to a university, the store is a prime spot for students to donate. This Goodwill has everything you may need for your dorm or apartment, from chairs to shelving units, making it a smart stop for budget-friendly decorations and furnishings. Because of its convenient location on Commonwealth Avenue and regular flow of student donations, this is a must-visit if you’re looking for unique pieces that don’t cost a fortune.

The Garment District, Cambridge

If you’re up for an off-campus trip to Cambridge, The Garment District is a top pick for thrifting in the Boston area. Its signature “By the Pound” section lets you grab mixed clothing for $2 per pound, which is a serious bargain. Upstairs, you will find a huge selection of vintage pieces from the ’50s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, plus more modern clothing to keep styles current but low-priced. During the Halloween season, this store is known for its vast spread of costumes, featuring everything from fairy wings to countless styles of wigs. As a whole, you’ll get a solid variety of pieces no matter what you are looking for at The Garment District.

Buffalo Exchange, Brookline

If you ever find yourself heading toward Brookline on the Green Line C train, hop off at Coolidge Corner and check out Buffalo Exchange. This store is iconic for carrying well-known name brands at reasonable prices. Also, if you have any clothes you are looking to get rid of, Buffalo Exchange buys them on the spot. So, for students looking to stay on trend and on budget, Buffalo Exchange is a must-see.