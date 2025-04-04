The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I had the honor of attending the opening night of Boston Ballet’s “Winter Experience,” an exclusive performance held at the Citizen’s Opera House from March 20-30. With impressive backdrops and incredible dancers throughout, the performance was completely captivating, showcasing both classical and modern ballets. Starring principal dancers and students from the Boston Ballet, the performance featured “Mozartiana,” “Slipstream,” “Vestris” and “Symphony in Three Movements.”

The performance was split into three segments with two intermissions for a total runtime of two and a half hours. The show began with “Mozartiana,” staged by Suzanne Farrell. Originally opening in 1981, “Mozartiana” is Balanchine’s third ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s “Suite No. 4, Op. 61.”

The choreography is divided into five sections, beginning with a Preghiera, or Prayer, in which the main ballerina, Ji Young Chae, is accompanied by four Boston Ballet students. This was followed by a gigue performed by a male soloist, Jeffery Cirio, while four ballerinas danced a minuet. Ji Young Chae then returned alongside a new male principal dancer, Gearóid Solan, to complete complex variations that switch between the two, ending the ballet with a haunting pas de deux.

After intermission, the performance resumed with “Slipstream,” a dynamic and thrilling corps piece. Commissioned for Boston Ballet’s ChoreograpHER initiative in 2022, Claudia Schreier’s captivating choreography is set to Tanner Porter’s exhilarating score.

Starring 18 dancers, the choreography showcased amazing jumps and cascading ripples of movements. The performance had four featured soloists: Chyrstyn Fentroy, Ji Young Chae, Patrick Yocum and Lasha Khozashvili. Schreier intentionally built momentum through movement by creating and breaking formations. The lively number lifted the energy in the room and ended with a standing ovation from the crowd.

After a short break to strip the backdrop, the curtain rose on a male soloist. “Vestris,” created by Leonid Yakobson, was designed for the best male dancers to embody the flair of 18th-century Parisian dancer Auguste Vestris.

The choreography is flamboyant and absolutely hilarious as the soloist displays various personalities through a series of short variations. With impressive technique and athleticism, Derek Dunn executed impressive leaps and tricks along with the complete personification of his characters.

Joan Boada, the choreographer of the piece, not only performed it in the past but also worked with Yakobson’s widow to recreate the original work as closely as possible. Boston Ballet is currently the only American ballet company trusted with this piece.

Finally, following the second intermission, the performance continued with Balanchine’s “Symphony in Three Movements.” Highlighting 32 dancers, the choreography is an energetic expression of difficult formations set to Stravinsky’s score.

Among the dancers are six featured soloists: Lia Cirio, Chisako Oga, Haley Schwan, Paul Craig, Derek Dunn and Sangmin Lee. The spirited score perfectly complimented the dancers’ movements and flawless technique. This performance was an incredible end to the show with a jazz-like essence that left the audience energized and happy.

Boston Ballet’s productions continue to be a cornerstone in keeping classical ballet alive through incredible performances. The “Winter Experience” was the perfect blend of classical and modern pieces, all brought to life by stunning performers.

Opening the show with “Mozartiana” was a beautiful choice, as the classical ballet accompanied by Tchaikovsky’s score is an exceptional example of the incredible technique Boston Ballet fosters. “Slipstream” offered a spectacular contrast, showcasing modern choreography focused on fluid movements and transitions. “Vestris” was a comedic masterpiece featuring a male soloist who displayed flair and personality through dance. Concluding the show with “Symphony in Three Movements” highlighted the company’s dancers in a thrilling number with hints of jazz. The combination of technique, scores and choreography made for a remarkable performance.

Ballet has been around since the 15th century as a method of storytelling and self-expression. It is essential to support ballet in order to keep these ancient stories alive. Learning the history behind each piece and finding connections through the dancers’ movements is always so interesting and beautiful, and I highly recommend experiencing it live!