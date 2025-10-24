Best Performances from the World Figure Skating Gala

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The World Figure Skating Championships took place at TD Garden from Mar. 26 to Mar. 30. After all the competitions ended and the medals were awarded, the winning skaters and other competitors returned to the ice, performing numbers of their choice at an exhibition gala. This year’s gala theme centered around the four seasons, with interludes performed by young skaters from the Skating Club of Boston. Some skaters used this event to showcase their artistry and technical skill, while others seized the opportunity to have fun and engage with the crowd. Although every performance was truly spectacular, I’ve selected my personal top five. Some were playful, some were more serious, but each of them stuck with me after I left the gala. Before I start, I’d like to give shoutouts to Amber Glenn and Niina Petrokina for their skates (“HOT TO GO!” and “Cell Block Tango,” respectively) — they nearly made this list, and both were incredibly fun.

5. Jason Brown, “Reel Around the Sun” (Riverdance)

Jason Brown knew what the Boston audience wanted. He had first performed this piece as his free skate at the 2014 World Championships in Boston, and 11 years later, he revived it. Brown is just a joy to watch on the ice, and despite not having the jump content of other skaters, he has always held his own in competition due to his incredible skating skills, which this piece showcased nicely. He had the entire audience screaming from the get-go, with the crowd clapping along. His flexibility, in addition, is always impressive — the full split jumps and leg-holds are just breathtaking. As with everything he does, Brown managed to have fun while delivering a great performance.

4. Kaori Sakamoto, “Poison”

Kaori Sakamoto is a force to be reckoned with. She is incredibly quick, and even from my seat high up in the rafters, her pure speed was undeniable in person. She is a captivating skater, and her footwork is exceptionally smooth. Televised recordings truly don’t do her or her routines justice. Even if this wasn’t my favorite routine she has ever skated, she executed her jumps and steps confidently, flowing right through the piece. It’s powerful and gorgeous all at once.

3. Sara Conti and Niccolò Macii, “Perfection” / “Run the World (Girls)”

As someone who attended the gala without knowing which programs would be performed, this one was the biggest shock. Macii took the ice in a black tutu and tiara, while Conti came out in a muscle suit and a huge fake beard. They really leaned into the role reversal at the beginning of their routine, with Conti lifting Macii instead of the other way around, and Macii being thrown for a solo jump. Even more surprising was when Macii ripped off the tutu and tiara to reveal black shorts and a matching black bra. The music shifted to Beyoncé’s “Run the World (Girls),” and Conti, still in full strongman attire, was now being lifted and spun on Macii’s head. Experiencing this live was incredible, and never once did I know what was coming next.

2. Mikhail Shaidorov, “Kung Fu Panda”

It’s hard not to be memorable when skating in a full panda suit. I’m not sure how Shaidorov fit the panda head he wore into his luggage, but I’m glad he did. This piece was a blast from start to finish, set to tunes from “Kung Fu Panda.” Everything from the costume to the choreography to the joy and wonder on Shaidorov’s face made his routine an absolute delight to watch. Even with a panda belly that should have restricted his mobility, he still managed to jump a double and complete turn sequences. A huge shoutout goes to Georgian pairs skater Luka Berulava for his part in this piece. He played the competitor for Kung Fu Panda to beat, creating a hilarious moment when he lifted Shaidorov into the air. After his breakout performance this year and silver medal in the men’s event, I’m eager to see what more Shaidorov can do (and what other costumes he’ll showcase) at the Olympics.

1. Ilia Malinin, “To Build a Home”

Some figure skating fans claim that Malinin is all jumps with no technical skating skill or performance factor. Those fans likely went quiet during this number, skated in memory of the skaters lost on American Airlines Flight 5342. His emotion was palpable, felt in every movement. This performance was six minutes long. Six minutes — that’s longer than any competition piece, and I was captivated the entire time. There were plenty of faces wet with tears by the end of this program. His jumps were incredible, though sparse. The heart of the routine was his skating alone, and it was heartbreakingly good. Malinin appears to be poised for gold at the 2026 Olympics, and if he can maintain this level of performance and connection in all of his programs next year, he will run away with it.

Though these routines stood out to me for different reasons, every skater in the gala was remarkable, from the young skaters representing the seasons to the World Championship skaters, including Paul Poirier, who has now competed 12 times. The current talent in the field is incredible, and the upcoming Olympics are bound to be unforgettable.