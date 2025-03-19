Being a Woman in Business: My Top Five Takeaways from Harvard Women’s Conference

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Northeastern chapter.

“Am I really cut out for this?” I have asked myself this question more times than I care to admit. Pursuing a business career has always excited me, but somewhere along the way, ambition started feeling more like a burden than a driving force. At Northeastern, the pursuit of success is constant. Whether it be through academic excellence, standout extracurriculars or the competitive co-op search, there is always pressure to level up, to chase the next milestone, to want more.

Seeking clarity and connection, I attended the 34th Annual Women in Business Conference hosted by Harvard Business School. Held at the university’s historic campus, the event brought together ambitious women from diverse backgrounds, all eager to explore their potential and expand their horizons. Through powerful keynote speakers, insightful workshops and personal conversations with successful businesswomen who had faced similar doubts and pressures, the conference offered not just inspiration, but practical strategies and authentic reassurance. I found women who had asked the same questions I had and built extraordinary careers anyway.

Here is what I learned about ambition, self-trust and what it truly means to be a woman in business.

Just Start: A Mindset of Execution and Action

The Harvard Business Women’s Conference reinforced a simple, yet transformative truth: success belongs to those who take action. Too often, ambition is stalled by the fear of inexperience or the pursuit of perfection, but the women who created extraordinary careers did not wait until they felt ready. As Jennifer Hyman, CEO of Rent the Runway, put it, execution is 99% of success, while the idea is just 1%. In conversations with accomplished, entrepreneurial women, I was reminded that there is beauty in being young, naive and bold enough to dream big. They have embraced uncertainty, moved through rejection and trusted in their ability to figure things out along the way. Confidence is not a prerequisite for success, but a result of persistence. The key is to start, adapt and keep going, because the only real failure is never beginning.

Owning Identity and Innovation: Redefining Strength and Success for Women

Success in business has long been defined by rigid expectations, often forcing women to downplay their femininity to be taken seriously. CorePower Yoga’s CEO, Niki Leondakis, shared how she once felt the pressure to conform, working in an era where women were expected to wear skirts in the office, yet rarely had a seat at the table. For years, she repressed parts of herself to fit into corporate spaces, only to realize that true success comes from embracing who you are, not molding yourself to outdated standards. Her journey of innovation mirrors her philosophy that just as modern art is still art, modern yoga is still yoga. She transformed the practice to make it more accessible, proving that evolution and authenticity can coexist.

This theme of honoring identity while pushing boundaries is echoed through Vanessa Pham’s story. As the CEO of Omsom, she redefined the food industry by bringing the bold, unapologetic flavors of her Vietnamese heritage to the forefront. She spoke about the necessity of embracing failure, and understanding that setbacks are not reasons to recede, but opportunities to redefine success. These women proved that leadership is not about assimilation, but about innovation rooted in self-trust. Women shouldn’t have to shrink, suppress their femininity or conform to outdated molds to succeed. The best leaders embrace who they are, push boundaries while honoring their roots and ultimately, redefine success on their terms.

The Power of Community and People

Success is rarely a solo journey. The Women’s Conference reinforced that business as well as almost every industry thrives on the power of people. The strongest leaders understand that keeping the user or consumer in mind is essential, but true success also comes from surrounding yourself with the right support system. The CEOs of Omsom and Rizos Curls built their businesses alongside family, proving that strong foundations often start close to home. They spoke about the importance of “ride or die” communities, where genuine support is met with unwavering loyalty. As they put it during their panel, “If you support your community, they will support you.” Whether it is customers, employees or fellow entrepreneurs, the right network can make all the difference. If the space you need does not exist, create it. You do not have to do it alone. Skills can be taught, but having people who believe in your vision and push you forward is invaluable. The most successful businesses and careers are not just built on individual hustle but on the relationships that sustain and elevate them.

The Evolving Leader: Navigating Growth, Challenges and Change

Great leadership is more than strategy and vision. It requires emotional intelligence, adaptability and the ability to uplift others. The best leaders are forward-thinking, self-aware and committed to growth. They recognize their weaknesses, seek knowledge and focus on personal progress rather than competition. When moderator Christina Wallace asked Everly Health CEO Julia Cheek and Rent the Runway CEO Jennifer Hyman how they balance leadership with motherhood, it revealed striking parallels; both roles demand resilience, patience and the ability to navigate uncertainty while supporting others. The women at the conference proved that leadership is not about having all the answers, but about learning, adapting and showing up for those who rely on you.

The Reality of Women in Business

Despite the progress women have made in business, systemic barriers remain. Only 2% of venture capital funding goes to women-founded companies, and Hyman of Rent the Runway was just the 30th woman to take a company public. The glass ceiling is far from shattered, and change cannot be achieved without leaders who actively champion it. The leaders at the Harvard Business Women’s Conference made it clear that breaking these barriers requires persistence, collective support and a refusal to accept the status quo. Women must continue to push forward, create their own spaces and uplift one another to redefine what leadership and success look like on their terms.

The Harvard Business Women’s Conference was more than just a space for inspiration; it was a reminder of what is possible when women trust their ambition, own their resilience and support one another. The path to success is rarely linear, and doubt will always be part of the journey, but the women I heard from proved that progress comes from action. They built careers, redefined industries and led with purpose — not because they had it all figured out, but because they believed in their ability to grow. There is still work to be done, but if there is one lesson that stood out above all, it is that women are not just shaping the future of business: they are leading it.